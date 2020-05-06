ACCEPT Is Working On New Music

May 6, 2020

German/American metallers ACCEPT are writing and recording material for a new studio album.

ACCEPT's next disc will be the follow-up to 2017's "The Rise Of Chaos", which marked the band's first release with guitarist Uwe Lulis and drummer Christopher Williams, replacing Herman Frank and Stefan Schwarzmann, respectively.

During an appearance on the "Talking Metal" podcast, ACCEPT's latest addition, guitarist Philip Shouse, stated about the band's plans for a new LP (hear audio below): "New music is being worked on and recorded and coming out at some point. I talk to Wolf [Hoffmann, guitar] about once a week. I just talked to Mark [Tornillo, vocals]. Me and Mark and Christopher were in a Zoom meeting a couple of nights ago, so they're doing well. Mark's wife is a nurse. She's in [New] Jersey, so she's working her ass off [during the coronavirus pandemic], and we thank her for it."

Shouse first played with ACCEPT at the 2017 edition of the Wacken Open Air festival and officially joined the band last year after performing with the group on the "Symphonic Terror" tour.

ACCEPT's latest release was "Symphonic Terror - Live At Wacken 2017", featuring the band's performance at the aforementioned Wacken Open Air.

ACCEPT is:

Wolf Hoffmann - Guitar
Mark Tornillo - Vocals
Christopher Williams - Drums
Uwe Lulis - Guitar
Martin Motnik - Bass
Philip Shouse - Guitar

