AC/DC's 'Power Up' Was Among U.K.'s Best-Selling Vinyl Albums Of 2020

January 6, 2021 0 Comments

According to Official Charts, AC/DC's "Power Up", along with classic titles from QUEEN, PINK FLOYD and THE BEATLES, were among the U.K.'s top selling vinyl releases of 2020.

Topping the overall end-of-year vinyl album chart is FLEETWOOD MAC's 1997 effort "Rumours", which sold 32,500 copies on vinyl in the U.K. in 2020. Elsewhere, "Power Up" landed at No. 8, QUEEN's "Greatest Hits" took the No. 7 spot, and PINK FLOYD's "Dark Side Of The Moon" came in at No. 13. The chart also includes two titles from THE BEATLES, "Abbey Road" and "Sgt Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band".

"Power Up" hit the No. 1 spot in 18 countries, including in the U.S., where it sold over 117,000 copies in the first week.

In the U.K., "Power Up" opened with first-week sales of 62,000. 52,955 units of these were on a physical format (CD, vinyl, cassette).

AC/DC is the only Australian group in history to have had a No. 1 album in its home country across five decades: "Back In Black" (1980s), "Ballbreaker Live" (1990s), "Black Ice" (2000s), "Rock Or Bust" (2010s) and "Power Up" (2020s).

"Power Up" features AC/DC's 2021 lineup of Brian Johnson (vocals), Phil Rudd (drums), Cliff Williams (bass), Angus Young (guitar) and Stevie Young (guitar). The LP was recorded over a six-week period in August and September 2018 at Warehouse Studios in Vancouver with producer Brendan O'Brien, who also worked 2008's "Black Ice" and 2014's "Rock Or Bust".

"Power Up" is a tribute to Angus's brother Malcolm Young, who died in 2017 from effects of dementia at age 64. Malcolm is credited as a writer on all 12 tracks on "Power Up", along with Angus.

"Power Up" is available in multiple configurations, including digital, CD, and deluxe versions. The limited-edition, one-of-a-kind deluxe "Power Up" box is the ultimate fan package. Hit the button on the side of the box and watch the flashing neon AC/DC logo light up while the opening bars of "Shot In The Dark" blast out of the built-in speaker. Inside the box is the full CD package in a soft-pack with a 20-page booklet that features exclusive photos and USB charging cable allowing the box to remain powered up and on display. The vinyl LP was pressed on 180-gram vinyl and housed in a gatefold jacket. Limited-edition variants of the LP are available at select retailers nationwide, as well as the band's online store.

