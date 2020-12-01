AC/DC's New Song 'Demon Fire' Featured In 'Fortnite Galactus' Event (Video)

AC/DC's new song "Demon Fire" was featured in the final tense shooting sequence in the Fortnite Galactus event, which took place earlier today (Tuesday, December 1). The game's Chapter 2, Season 4-ending live event saw players take control of Fortnite's iconic Battle Bus, which drops users onto the playing field at the start of every game, and fight the planet-eating Galactus in an epic battle to save reality. It laid the groundwork for the start of Fortnite: Season 5, which is hours away.

According to Gamespot, some Twitch streamers resorted to cutting the game's audio in order to avoid getting flagged by Twitch's copyright detection systems due to the use of the AC/DC song.

"Demon Fire" is taken from AC/DC's latest album, "Power Up", which was released on November 13. The LP features AC/DC's 2020 lineup of Brian Johnson (vocals), Phil Rudd (drums), Cliff Williams (bass), Angus Young (guitar) and Stevie Young (guitar). It was recorded over a six-week period in August and September 2018 at Warehouse Studios in Vancouver with producer Brendan O'Brien, who also worked 2008's "Black Ice" and 2014's "Rock Or Bust".

"What I like about Brendan is that he keeps you working when you're doing a project with him," Angus told Rolling Stone. "He's talented himself. He knows his bass and his guitar and a bit of drums. And piano. He covers the spectrum for what we can do musically. It's very good because you’re working with a musician, since he can apply that musical knowledge."

Although AC/DC originally planned on releasing "Power Up" earlier this year, the pandemic forced the band to reconsider.

"We were hoping to get the album out before all this happened," Angus said. "They were getting ideas together for packaging and video promo things. And then that virus thing came along. It kind of put everyone on hold."

"Power Up" hit the No. 1 spot in 18 countries, including in the U.S., where it sold over 117,000 copies in the first week. It is the fastest-selling album of 2020 in at least three of its biggest markets — U.S., Australia and the U.K.

"Power Up" is a tribute to Angus's brother Malcolm Young, who died in 2017 from effects of dementia at age 64. Malcolm is credited as a writer on all 12 tracks on "Power Up", along with Angus.

