AC/DC's BRIAN JOHNSON Records Video Message For Italian Fans: 'I Just Hope Very Soon We'll Be Able To See You All Again'

May 8, 2020 0 Comments

AC/DC singer Brian Johnson has recorded a video message of support for the Italian fan site AC/DC Italia during the coronavirus pandemic.

In the two-and-a-half-minute clip, which can be seen below, Johnson states: "Listen, I know you've been through a real bad time and you're starting to slowly come out of it. But I feel for you…

"But you know what? Watching the news and seeing the Italian people singing from the balconies made me feel so proud and very emotional too. It was my mother's country, and I suppose it's my country too.

"I just hope very soon we'll be able to see you all again."

Up until a few days ago, Italy had the highest coronavirus death toll in Europe. On Tuesday, the country reported that the virus has killed 29,315 people there.

Earlier in the year, prior to the coronavirus outbreak, it was rumored that AC/DC was about to announce a world stadium tour. The trek will apparently include Johnson, who was forced to leave the band mid-tour four years ago due to a dangerous level of hearing loss. He was eventually replaced on the road by GUNS N' ROSES vocalist Axl Rose.

Nearly two years ago, Johnson and drummer Phil Rudd, along with Angus Young and fellow guitarist Stevie Young, were photographed outside Vancouver's Warehouse Studios. Based on the pictures, the assumption was that AC/DC was in the midst of making — or at least planning — another album, with Rudd and Johnson both back in the lineup.

