October 9, 2020 0 Comments

AC/DC's BRIAN JOHNSON On 'Power Up': 'The Old Magic Was There'

Earlier this week, AC/DC released "Shot In The Dark", the first single from the band's long-awaited comeback album, "Power Up", which is due on November 13. The follow-up to 2014's "Rock Or Bust" features AC/DC's reunited lineup of Brian Johnson (vocals), Phil Rudd (drums), Cliff Williams (bass), Angus Young (guitar) and Stevie Young (guitar). Johnson and Williams both left in 2016 for health reasons; and Rudd was sidelined in 2015 with various legal issues.

Brian told NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" about how "Power Up" was conceived (see video below): "We all got back together. Angus had some great tunes that him and [late AC/DC rhythm guitarist] Malcolm [Young] had never finished, I guess, and there's nothing like unfinished business to finish. We went into the studio and the old magic was there and just that bond of guys that played together for 40 years. But I'm so happy it's out now, and I'm just excited for everybody to hear it."

Speaking about the LP's first single, Angus said: "'Shot In The Dark' gives you that bit of adrenaline boost, and it's something you want — you like to get the blood pumping. It's probably the same thing [with] you teams — your football team, your NFL. They want something that keeps pumped up and gets 'em in the action. So it's got a similarity — we like to get the audience pumping; they like to get the audience pumping."

"Power Up" will be available in multiple configurations, including digital, CD, and deluxe versions. The limited edition, one-of-a-kind deluxe "Power Up" box is the ultimate fan package. Hit the button on the side of the box and watch the flashing neon AC/DC logo light up while the opening bars of "Shot In The Dark" blast out of the built-in speaker. Inside the box is the full CD package in a soft-pack with a 20-page booklet that features exclusive photos and USB charging cable allowing the box to remain powered up and on display. The vinyl LP will be pressed on 180-gram vinyl and housed in a gatefold jacket. Limited-edition variants of the LP will be available at select retailers nationwide, as well as the band's online store. The album will be available on all digital platforms.

"Power Up" track listing:

01. Realize
02. Rejection
03. Shot In The Dark
04. Through The Mists Of Time
05. Kick You When You’re Down
06. Witch's Spell
07. Demon Fire
08. Wild Reputation
09. No Man’s Land
10. Systems Down
11. Money Shot
12. Code Red



COMMENTS

