AC/DC's ANGUS YOUNG Says 'There Was No Pressure' During 'Power Up' Recording Sessions

AC/DC will release its long-awaited comeback album, "Power Up", on November 13. The follow-up to 2014's "Rock Or Bust" features AC/DC's reunited lineup of Brian Johnson (vocals), Phil Rudd (drums), Cliff Williams (bass), Angus Young (guitar) and Stevie Young (guitar). Johnson and Williams both left in 2016 for health reasons; and Rudd was sidelined in 2015 with various legal issues.

In a new interview with Australia's Triple M radio station, Angus was asked if he and his AC/DC bandmates were subjected to a "punishing schedule" during the "Power Up" recording sessions. He responded (hear audio below): "Nah, not really. Everyone was happy to be doing it. For us, it was probably as we all knew it, how we've always done an album. There was no pressure for anyone, because we got the songs [together]. And that's how we've always done it, any album we ever did. We always tried to get all the hard work done before, get the songs all together. So whenever we got into the studio, all we had to concentrate on was getting a great performance."

"Power Up" was recorded over a six-week period in August and September 2018 at Warehouse Studios in Vancouver with producer Brendan O'Brien, who also worked 2008's "Black Ice" and 2014's "Rock Or Bust".

"Power Up" will be available in multiple configurations, including digital, CD, and deluxe versions. The limited edition, one-of-a-kind deluxe "Power Up" box is the ultimate fan package. Hit the button on the side of the box and watch the flashing neon AC/DC logo light up while the opening bars of "Shot In The Dark" blast out of the built-in speaker. Inside the box is the full CD package in a soft-pack with a 20-page booklet that features exclusive photos and USB charging cable allowing the box to remain powered up and on display. The vinyl LP will be pressed on 180-gram vinyl and housed in a gatefold jacket. Limited-edition variants of the LP will be available at select retailers nationwide, as well as the band's online store. The album will be available on all digital platforms.

