AC/DC's ANGUS YOUNG Says EDDIE VAN HALEN's Death 'Leaves A Big Hole'

AC/DC's Angus Young has reflected on the passing of Eddie Van Halen, saying that the death of the legendary VAN HALEN axeman "leaves a big hole."

Young discussed his appreciation for the groundbreaking musician in a brand new interview with Radio.com.

He said (see video below): "Eddie was, I would say, besides his guitar playing to the world, he definitely was innovative with his guitar style. And to the world, he reinvented the way guitar had to be, and he influenced a lot of people that you would know out there.

"I think, really, the first time I met him was in the '90s, I think, when we did some touring through Europe; we were doing shows together," Angus continued. "And he was just such a warm person. The first thing you noticed about him was, as soon as you saw him, he had a big smile, a big laugh, and he gave me a big hug. He was excited to see you.

"To the music world, it's a big loss. But again, for those of us lucky to have met him, it's an even probably bigger tragedy. And also for his family and everyone close to him.

"When you hear the news that cancer had come back to him, you're really hoping and you're praying the guy gets through it.

"But that's what I always remembered [about] him," Angus added. "And I remember seeing him also when we toured in America, on [the] 'Black Ice' [tour], and he came out to Los Angeles, and he came to the shows to see us. And he was still the same — big smile, happy, and he was ever so happy to see [us]. And he was very fond of [late AC/DC guitarist] Malcolm [Young].

"It's a tough thing. And he definitely leaves a big hole. If you knew him, he does leave a big hole in a lot of people."

Eddie died on October 6 at St. John's Hospital in Santa Monica, California at the age of 65. His wife, Janie, was by his side, along with his son, Wolfgang, and Alex, Eddie's brother and VAN HALEN drummer.

The iconic VAN HALEN axeman died from complications due to cancer, his son confirmed.

VAN HALEN was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2007.

Rolling Stone magazine ranked Eddie Van Halen No. 8 in its list of the 100 greatest guitarists.

