AC/DC's ANGUS YOUNG Says EDDIE VAN HALEN's Death 'Leaves A Big Hole'

November 11, 2020 0 Comments

AC/DC's ANGUS YOUNG Says EDDIE VAN HALEN's Death 'Leaves A Big Hole'

AC/DC's Angus Young has reflected on the passing of Eddie Van Halen, saying that the death of the legendary VAN HALEN axeman "leaves a big hole."

Young discussed his appreciation for the groundbreaking musician in a brand new interview with Radio.com.

He said (see video below): "Eddie was, I would say, besides his guitar playing to the world, he definitely was innovative with his guitar style. And to the world, he reinvented the way guitar had to be, and he influenced a lot of people that you would know out there.

"I think, really, the first time I met him was in the '90s, I think, when we did some touring through Europe; we were doing shows together," Angus continued. "And he was just such a warm person. The first thing you noticed about him was, as soon as you saw him, he had a big smile, a big laugh, and he gave me a big hug. He was excited to see you.

"To the music world, it's a big loss. But again, for those of us lucky to have met him, it's an even probably bigger tragedy. And also for his family and everyone close to him.

"When you hear the news that cancer had come back to him, you're really hoping and you're praying the guy gets through it.

"But that's what I always remembered [about] him," Angus added. "And I remember seeing him also when we toured in America, on [the] 'Black Ice' [tour], and he came out to Los Angeles, and he came to the shows to see us. And he was still the same — big smile, happy, and he was ever so happy to see [us]. And he was very fond of [late AC/DC guitarist] Malcolm [Young].

"It's a tough thing. And he definitely leaves a big hole. If you knew him, he does leave a big hole in a lot of people."

Eddie died on October 6 at St. John's Hospital in Santa Monica, California at the age of 65. His wife, Janie, was by his side, along with his son, Wolfgang, and Alex, Eddie's brother and VAN HALEN drummer.

The iconic VAN HALEN axeman died from complications due to cancer, his son confirmed.

VAN HALEN was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2007.

Rolling Stone magazine ranked Eddie Van Halen No. 8 in its list of the 100 greatest guitarists.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).