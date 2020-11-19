AC/DC To Film 'Virtual Video' For Next Single From 'Power Up'

AC/DC will film a "virtual video" for the next single off the band's latest album "Power Up".

Released on November 13, "Power Up" features AC/DC's 2020 lineup of Brian Johnson (vocals), Phil Rudd (drums), Cliff Williams (bass), Angus Young (guitar) and Stevie Young (guitar). The LP was recorded over a six-week period in August and September 2018 at Warehouse Studios in Vancouver with producer Brendan O'Brien, who also worked 2008's "Black Ice" and 2014's "Rock Or Bust".

The news of AC/DC's next single and video was broken by Johnson, who released a video message earlier today thanking fans for their support since "Power Up" came out.

"We're gonna try to do a virtual video of the next song that we want to bring out off the album," he said (see video below). "The thing is, none of us have ever done this before, so it's gonna be brilliant, standing like a tit, by yourself, miming on a microphone because you know that we're miming, and we know that you know that we know that you know that we're miming, but still — it's gonna be fun. Angus is gonna be playing down in Sydney, Phil's gonna be whacking the drums in New Zealand, and Cliff's gonna be paddling away. He might even come up to join me, 'cause he's not too far down the road. And Stevie somewhere in England, I don't know. We hope to put an exciting video together."

In the U.S., "Power Up", is expected to shift between 105,000 and 115,000 equivalent album units in its first week of release. Of that sum, between 100,000 and 110,000 are projected to be in traditional album sales.

AC/DC will battle Future and Lil Uzi Vert's "Pluto x Baby Pluto" project for the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200. Future and Uzi's effort will move between 110,000 and 120,000 album equivalent units in its first week. Unlike "Power Up", the rappers' LP will be powered by streaming.

"Power Up" is available in multiple configurations, including digital, CD, and deluxe versions. The limited edition, one-of-a-kind deluxe "Power Up" box is the ultimate fan package. Hit the button on the side of the box and watch the flashing neon AC/DC logo light up while the opening bars of "Shot In The Dark" blast out of the built-in speaker. Inside the box is the full CD package in a soft-pack with a 20-page booklet that features exclusive photos and USB charging cable allowing the box to remain powered up and on display. The vinyl LP was pressed on 180-gram vinyl and housed in a gatefold jacket. Limited-edition variants of the LP are available at select retailers nationwide, as well as the band's online store.

