AC/DC Partners With DC SHOES For Explosive Collaboration

Rock legends AC/DC have partnered with DC Shoes for an explosive collaboration that's shot to thrill on DC pro skateboarders Evan Smith and Wes Kremer. The collection tributes two of the band's most recognized albums, "Highway To Hell" and "Back In Black", both of which recently celebrated 40th-anniversary milestones.

AC/DC and DC Shoes' values overlap as seamlessly as the letters in their name, in the IDGAF and DIY culture of the band who, before the stadiums and superstardom, were gritty rebels of the Aussie pub rock scene.

In the early days of skateboarding, some of the industry's most memorable skate videos featured the roaring riffs of AC/DC. These videos inspired a generation of skateboarders and, AC/DC's ageless anthems continue to inspire today.

Join DC Shoes in saluting one of the world's most iconic rock bands of all time by getting behind this thunderous collaboration consisting of t-shirts, footwear and accessories. You never know, you might just find yourself shook, all night long.

AC/DC x DC Shoes drops November 7 at dcshoes.com and selected retailers worldwide.

Global pricing

Footwear RRP's: USD $55 - $75.

Apparel + Accessory RRP's: USD $25 - $75.

When DC launched in 1994, it was a profound disruption to the skateboarding industry — a juxtaposition of skateboarding, music, art, and streetwear with oversized confidence, style, and performance. DC established itself with groundbreaking product and an unmatched roster of team-riders who lived and breathed the brand ethos. DC helped shape modern collaboration culture by pioneering partnerships with the likes of Supreme, FTP, Shepard Fairey and Buscemi. In 2020, DC continues to push the envelope by collaborating with bold brands like AC/DC, 40s & Shorties, Paterson and Doublet.