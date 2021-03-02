AC/DC Partners With Australian Jewelry, Accessories And Lifestyle Brand HEART OF BONE

AC/DC has partnered with Australian jewelry, accessories and lifestyle brand Heart Of Bone. Almost two years in the making, this incredible collection fuses advanced bio molecular microscopy technology with traditional craftsmanship to create Heart Of Bone x AC/DC — a high-voltage unisex luxury rockware inspired by the band's rock 'n' roll legacy.

There is something for every AC/DC fan including:

* Limited-edition bespoke 9k solid gold tribute collectors' rings

* Bespoke sterling silver tribute rings in three unique styles

* "Ready To Rock" artisan crafted stainless steel jewelry styles

* 100% Australian-made organic cotton limited edition t-shirts made using the latest technology in screen printing practices and inks.

* Exclusive AC/DC cashmere knitwear, limited to 100 units per release which were created in collaboration with the famous Chanel-owned Barrie factory in Scotland. An ode to the Scottish heritage of AC/DC brothers, Angus and Malcolm Young.

This once-in-a-lifetime, first of its kind AC/DC-inspired collection, is a revolution in luxury rockware. There is already a global wait list for these soon-to-be-released collectors' items and hard rock heirlooms.

This is an official partnership with AC/DC with every product in the collection including a certificate of authenticity. Heart Of Bone will begin dropping capsule collection releases regularly over an 18-month period starting April 15.

Heart Of Bone was founded in 2013 by creative director Emma Addams. Heart Of Bone creates authentic and unique badass jewelry with a dark edge and a rock and roll spirit that is coveted across the globe.