AC/DC: Four More Official Jigsaw Puzzles To Be Released In October

In addition to four previously announced AC/DC "rock saws" in September, Zee Productions will now add to that with four more coming in October.

Zee Productions will release four classic album covers — "Highway To Hell", "If You Want Blood", "Let There Be Rock" and "Black Ice" — as 500-piece jigsaws on October 9 via its Rock Saws imprint. There will also be a 1000-piece version of "Highway To Hell", out on September 18.

As previously reported, "High Voltage", "For Those About To Rock", "Blow Up Your Video" and "Ballbreaker" will be made available as 500-piece jigsaws on September 4.

The iconic arts of some of rock's most influential and highly regarded albums is presented in puzzle form for the first time ever. All puzzles come in a vinyl-box-set-sized box, perfect to fit alongside a vinyl record collection.

Back in April 2019, Zee Productions launched its new range of rock and metal jigsaw puzzles, Rock Saws.

The first collection included jigsaws based on some of the greatest albums in heavy metal history from IRON MAIDEN, MOTÖRHEAD, JUDAS PRIEST and SLAYER.

Released in September 2019 were the first four classic METALLICA album covers as 500-piece jigsaws ("Kill 'Em All", "Ride The Lightning", "Master Of Puppets" and "…And Justice For All") as well as four classic RUSH album covers ("Fly By Night", "A Farewell To Kings", "Permanent Waves" and "Moving Pictures").

