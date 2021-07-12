AC/DC Catalog To Be Administered By SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING

Sony Music Publishing today announced its worldwide deal with Australian music company Alberts. The agreement is to administer the complete song catalogues of iconic rock and roll band AC/DCand powerhouse songwriting and producing team Vanda, Young and Wright.

One of the most influential bands of all time, AC/DC is celebrated for timeless hits such as "Highway To Hell", "Back In Black", "Thunderstruck", "You Shook Me All Night Long" and "TNT". The historic deal brings the band's publishing and recording rights together under the Sony banner for the first time.

The catalogs of the legendary songwriting and producing team Harry Vanda, George Young and Stevie Wright include classics like "Friday On My Mind" and "Good Times" by THE EASYBEATS, as well as "Love Is In The Air", "Yesterday's Hero" and "Standing In The Rain" performed by John Paul Young.

David Albert, CEO of Alberts, said: "We are looking forward to working with Sony Music Publishing and continuing to create opportunities to showcase these great catalogs. We have built over a number of years a very close working relationship with Rob Stringer and the team at Columbia and were impressed with Damian Trotter and Jon Platt's vision for the catalogues and the alignment with our approach to business."

Sony Music Publishing chairman and CEO Jon Platt stated: "We are pleased to join forces with Alberts to deliver new opportunities for AC/DC and Vanda, Young and Wright. David Albert and the Alberts team are leaders in shaping Australia's modern music culture, and our shared ethos will be powerful in sustaining the global impact of these iconic catalogs."

Sony Music publishing managing director Australia Damian Trotter said: "On behalf of SMP Australia, I am honored to partner with Alberts to represent the catalogs of AC/DC and Vanda, Young and Wright. Their songs define the history of contemporary rock and pop music in this country, and we look forward to building upon their enduring legacies."

Rob Stringer, chairman of Sony Music Group, added: "We are so excited and honored at Sony Music Group to build on our long-standing relationship with both Alberts and AC/DC through the representation of the Alberts song catalog. We thank them for their trust and faith in us."