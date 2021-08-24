AC/DC: 'Breaking The Band' Episode To Premiere On REELZ This Weekend

"AC/DC: Breaking The Band" will premiere on Sunday, August 29 at 9 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT on Reelz.

Brothers Malcolm and Angus Young are the heart and co-founders of Australian rock band AC/DC. The two were the youngest of eight siblings and grew up in a working-class family where rock and roll was the only life they ever knew. Both brothers had a relentless and take-no-prisoners attitude towards success and they shared the dream to get to the top and become guitar toting multi-millionaires. Their desire to conquer the world with their singular brand of heavy rock came before everything including family relationships and over 35 years many of those around them would be chewed up and spat out as AC/DC rose to world domination.

Selling more than 200 million records and playing more than 2,500 concerts worldwide, AC/DC blew away everything in front of them. But even as its members achieved global success beyond their wildest dreams, AC/DC would be haunted by tragedy after tragedy.

Former bassist Mark Evans shares his experiences from the legendary in-studio guitar solo by Angus that literally lit the studio on fire to his fallout with Angus that led to Evans leaving the band.

"Breaking The Band" is produced by Potato, part of ITV Studios.