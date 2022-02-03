ABBATH Shares Title Track Of 'Dread Reaver' Album

Norwegian black metal titans ABBATH, the solo project of former IMMORTAL frontman Abbath (real name Olve Eikemo), have released the title track of their new album, "Dread Reaver", which will arrive on March 25 via Season Of Mist. The cover artwork for the LP was created by Bjørn Stian Bjoarvik and the photos were taken by Francisco Munoz.

"Dread Reaver" track listing:

01. Acid Haze (04:51)
02. Scarred Core (03:29)
03. Dream Cull (04:15)
04. Myrmidon (04:33)
05. The Deep Unbound (04:05)
06. Septentrion (04:30)
07. Trapped Under Ice (03:59)
08. The Book Of Breath (04:35)
09. Dread Reaver (04:43)
10. Make My Day (04:16)

Two years in the making, ABBATH's third full-length is the culmination of everything before it. A fusion of debut "Abbath" (2016) and follow-up "Outstrider" (2019), the aptly titled "Dread Reaver" extends its fantastical fangs outward and drives its cloven hooves onward. Indeed, there's nothing like an ABBATH record. This is the darkest metal for epic journeys and ancient battles. Comprised of eight riveting tracks and a red-hot cover of METALLICA's "Trapped Under Ice", "Dread Reaver" shows ABBATH triumphing over all trials and tribulations, riding hard into merciless glory as the one and only "Lemmy of black metal."

Powered by Abbath's creative musical imagination, "Dread Reaver" runs riotously out of the gate. The album's edifice affords tracks like "Acid Haze", "Scarred Core", "The Deep Unbound" and the album's closing title track ample room to champion the extremes of black metal, heavy metal, and hard rock. While there are nods to NWOBHM greats, thrash metal's luminaries, and black metal icons, "Dread Reaver" is unmistakably ABBATH. There is no other fingerprint. Paired with thought-provoking lyrics based on the historical figure of Othryades, ABBATH's third album not only shouts exultant but reads like an ancient pyrrhic tale steeped in violence, sorrow, and grit. The idea of a Dread Reaver — a fearless duelist — can also be read as a metaphor for life's actions and subsequent struggles.

"Dread Reaver" was produced by Endre Kirkesola, ABBATH, and Dag Erik Nygaard at Dub Studio in Kristiansand and Bergen Lydstudio, respectively. Kirkesola and Nygaard also engineered. Mixing was performed by ABBATH and Kirkesola, while the mastering was done by maestro Maor Appelbaum (FAITH NO MORE, HALFORD) at Maor Appelbaum Mastering in Los Angeles. The goal was to field a storming production that sat firmly at the crossroads of Abbath's heroes KISS, MOTÖRHEAD, MANOWAR and BATHORY. From the anthemic thrust of opener "Acid Haze" and the epic pound of "Dream Cull" to the rampaging "The Book Of Breath" and the wicked cover of "Trapped Under Ice", "Dread Reaver" sounds as massive as Norwegian mountain and as fiery as the depths of Hell. Truly, the recording lineup of Abbath (guitar, bass, vocals), Ukri Suvilehto (drums), Ole André Farstad (guitars) and Mia Wallace (bass) found their sonic muse.

Recording lineup:

* Abbath - Guitar, bass, vocals
* Ukri Suvilehto - Drums
* Ole André Farstad - Lead, acoustic guitars
* Mia Wallace - Bass on "Acid Haze", "Scarred Core", "The Deep Unbound" and "Dread Reaver"



