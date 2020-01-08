ABBATH Is Almost Two Months Sober

Former IMMORTAL frontman Abbath, who currently leads his own namesake band, has released a video message ahead of ABBATH's European tour, which is scheduled to kick off at the end of the month. In the short clip, recorded on January 5, Abbath — whose real name is Olve Eikemo — reveals that he is almost two months sober now following the cancelation of several shows on ABBATH's South American fall 2019 trek.

In late November, Abbath issued a statement saying that he had been battling addiction and vowing to commit himself to a rehab program that would help him "get clean once and for all."

Abbath's decision to enter rehab came just a couple of weeks after ABBATH played a disastrous two-song concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina, resulting in some fans requesting a refund.

ABBATH was touring South America in support of its second album, "Outstrider", which was released last July via Season Of Mist.

"Outstrider" marked ABBATH's second release since the frontman's exit from IMMORTAL. The highly publicized legal battle in 2014 over the rights to the IMMORTAL name pitted Abbath against co-founder Demonaz (real name: Harald Nævdal) and drummer Horgh (real name: Reidar Horghagen), with Abbath claiming the pair abandoned IMMORTAL after they moved their gear out of the band's rehearsal space. The Norwegian court systems determined otherwise, and awarded the IMMORTAL name to Demonaz.

