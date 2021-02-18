ABBATH Enters Studio to Record Third Album

Norwegian black metal titans ABBATH, the solo project of former IMMORTAL frontman Abbath (real name Olve Eikemo), have entered the studio to begin the recording of their third full-length album. The recording sessions are taking place at the Dub Studio in Kristiansand, Norway with producer Endre Kirkesola. The LP is due later this year via Season Of Mist.

ABBATH's current studio sessions come more than a year after Abbath issued a statement saying that he had been battling addiction and vowing to commit himself to a rehab program that would help him "get clean once and for all."

Abbath's decision to enter rehab came just a couple of weeks after ABBATH played a disastrous two-song concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina, resulting in some fans requesting a refund.

ABBATH was touring South America in support of its second album, "Outstrider", which was released in July 2019 via Season Of Mist.

"Outstrider" marked ABBATH's second release since the frontman's exit from IMMORTAL. The highly publicized legal battle in 2014 over the rights to the IMMORTAL name pitted Abbath against co-founder Demonaz (real name: Harald Nævdal) and drummer Horgh (real name: Reidar Horghagen), with Abbath claiming the pair abandoned IMMORTAL after they moved their gear out of the band's rehearsal space. The Norwegian court systems determined otherwise, and awarded the IMMORTAL name to Demonaz.