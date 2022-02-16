A PERFECT CIRCLE's BILLY HOWERDEL To Make Solo Debut At Las Vegas Event

Billy Howerdel, the critically acclaimed songwriter and multi-instrumentalist behind A PERFECT CIRCLE, will make his solo debut with a February 23 performance at #Happens Las Vegas.

The outing will give fans their first taste of the Howerdel's upcoming album with the collection's first single, "Poison Flowers", slated for a March 4 release via Alchemy Recordings/BMG.

Howerdel explains: "This new album was birthed while on tour with A PERFECT CIRCLE. A weird blend of confidence, vulnerability and mortality urgently compelled me to write a letter of sorts in the form of an album."

Joining Howerdel for the performance will be Josh Freese (DEVO, THE VANDALS, NINE INCH NAILS, A PERFECT CIRCLE, GUNS N' ROSES), Danny Lohner (NINE INCH NAILS), Kaela Sinclair (M83) and Kevin Maher (FAKE SHARK).

#Happens is an organically driven, rock and alternative new music experience that brings together artists, radio programmers, label executives, and streaming experts over a three-day conference that encourages thought-provoking conversations and dynamic performances against the colorful backdrop of downtown Las Vegas. Howerdel's performance is part of the opening-night party, which is open to the public.

Howerdel has perhaps one of rock music's most well-rounded and interesting resumes. Growing up in West Milford, New Jersey, he spent hours listening to WLIR emanating out of Long Island, New York. Lying in bed, he would scribble down playlists and then scout out the records he loved in stores, among them THE CURE, ECHO AND THE BUNNYMEN, DEAD KENNEDYS and Elvis Costello. However, it was the experience of seeing PINK FLOYD at Giants Stadium that triggered his lust for finding a way to work in the music industry. Howerdel initially racked up experience in stage lighting, working for almost any band or theater production that would ask, while at the same time devoting the rest of his free time to practicing guitar. A few years of work led to a chance meeting with FISHBONE, a move west and quickly becoming a sought-after road and studio tech, working with David Bowie, GUNS N' ROSES, NINE INCH NAILS, and — oh, yeah — being roommates with TOOL's Maynard James Keenan. It was that friendship that birthed the multi-platinum alternative rock supergroup A PERFECT CIRCLE.

Photo courtesy of Billy Howerdel

