March 4, 2022 0 Comments

A PERFECT CIRCLE's BILLY HOWERDEL Releases 'Poison Flowers' Solo Single

Billy Howerdel (A PERFECT CIRCLE, ASHES DIVIDE) has offered a preview of his upcoming debut album with the release of "Poison Flowers" via Alchemy Recordings/BMG.

"'Poison Flowers' began with the bass guitar part and all of the pieces flowed from there. It's a rare feeling when the process of writing blocks out all distractions," explains Howerdel of the track, which finds the acclaimed songwriter handling vocals and all instrumentation apart from Josh Freese on drums. "The upcoming songs reflect back to my earliest influences and 'Poison Flowers' leads well into the rest of the album."

In another first for the multi-platinum selling musician, Howerdel performed as a solo artist last week, appearing at #Happens Las Vegas, a music-fueled conference that brings together artists, radio programmers, label executives and streaming experts. Joining Howerdel for the inaugural outing were familiar faces: Josh Freese (A PERFECT CIRCLE, DEVO, THE OFFSPRING), Danny Lohner (NINE INCH NAILS), Kaela Sinclair (M83) and Kevin Maher (FAKE SHARK).

Revolver included the forthcoming release in their most-anticipated records of 2022, saying fans should look for "expansive, ethereal rock" music. While Howerdel has been mum on details, having written one of the highest-selling debut albums for a rock band ("Mers De Noms") and numerous radio-friendly singles, the Los Angeles-based guitar player has explained that the collection began taking shape during his most recent A PERFECT CIRCLE tour, serving as a letter in musical form.

Howerdel has perhaps one of rock music's most well-rounded and interesting resumes. Growing up in West Milford, New Jersey, he spent hours listening to WLIR emanating out of Long Island, New York. Lying in bed, he would scribble down playlists and then scout out the records he loved in stores, among them THE CURE, ECHO AND THE BUNNYMEN, DEAD KENNEDYS and Elvis Costello. However, it was the experience of seeing PINK FLOYD at Giants Stadium that triggered his lust for finding a way to work in the music industry. Howerdel initially racked up experience in stage lighting, working for almost any band or theater production that would ask, while at the same time devoting the rest of his free time to practicing guitar. A few years of work led to a chance meeting with FISHBONE, a move west and quickly becoming a sought-after road and studio tech, working with David Bowie, GUNS N' ROSES, NINE INCH NAILS, and — oh, yeah — being roommates with TOOL's Maynard James Keenan. It was that friendship that birthed the multi-platinum alternative rock supergroup A PERFECT CIRCLE.

