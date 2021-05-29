A PALE HORSE NAMED DEATH Feat. Ex-TYPE O NEGATIVE, LIFE OF AGONY Drummer: New Single 'Believe In Something (You Are Lost)' Available

A PALE HORSE NAMED DEATH, the doom metal band led by founding TYPE O NEGATIVE and LIFE OF AGONY member Sal Abruscato, has released a new single, "Believe In Something (You Are Lost)". The track is the first offering from the band's upcoming studio album, "Infernum In Terra", due out September 24 via Long Branch Records/SPV.

Abruscato comments: "'Believe In Something (You Are Lost)' is about feeling lost with your emotions and beliefs with the outside world. You're on the verge of snapping, feeling alone and that's the moment where you need to dig deep with yourself, focus on what makes you feel better, ignore the rest who do not help. In a nutshell, believe in yourself and you can achieve anything."

A PALE HORSE NAMED DEATH's fourth studio album, "Infernum In Terra" was mastered by Maor Appelbaum (FAITH NO MORE, MEAT LOAF, YES, SEPULTURA, Rob Halford) at Maor Appelbaum Mastering, while the artwork was created by Kelvin Doran of Serpent Tusk Studios.

"The album to me represents a new beginning, turning a new leaf, shall we say, with the same vibe from past albums but with a fresh, open-minded approach," says Abruscato. He adds: "There is no real concrete specific concept. It touches on some personal topics in my lifelong interest in the dark arts, that to have light you must have darkness to balance everything. With daylight comes nightfall, with heaven there is hell, and at this moment, the world seems to be in a very dark place, hence the title of the album, 'Infernum In Terra'. This is a very dark album, but what else is new? I always write dark music to sooth a dark soul."

Abruscato performed on TYPE O NEGATIVE's "Slow, Deep & Hard", "Origin Of The Feces" and "Bloody Kisses" albums, as well as various best-of compilations and soundtracks. He also played on LIFE OF AGONY's "River Runs Red", "Ugly", "River Runs Again", "Broken Valley" and "A Place Where There's No More Pain". Additional projects include SUPERMASSIV and MY MORTALITY.

A PALE HORSE NAMED DEATH is:

Sal Abruscato - Vocals Guitar

Eddie Heedles - Guitar

Joe Taylor - Guitar

Chris Hamilton - Drums

Oddie McLaughlin - Bass

