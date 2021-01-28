A DAY TO REMEMBER Releases New Single 'Everything We Need'

A DAY TO REMEMBER has shared its brand-new single "Everything We Need", which is available now on all streaming platforms. It is the latest song to be revealed from the band's upcoming album, "You're Welcome", due on March 5.

Co-written with multi-platinum superstar Jon Bellion, "Everything We Need" bookends the album as an understated, yet uplifting exhale of emotion. Illuminating another aspect of A DAY TO REMEMBER's sound, it also continues a tradition of standout stripped-down tunes over the years.

A DAY TO REMEMBER's Jeremy McKinnon elaborated on the song's genesis, explaining: "This was one of the song ideas I started with Jon Bellion and ended up finishing later on with the help of Nick Long. A song about going on a drive to clear your head and having a pinch me moment. Realizing you have everything in life you need right now."

This past Monday, A DAY TO REMEMBER debuted "Everything We Need" during their first-ever acoustic livestream event, "A Day To Remember: Live At The Audio Compound". After premiering the stream on its official YouTube channel, the band surprised audiences everywhere by releasing the livestream as an acoustic live album, "Live At The Audio Compound", on all DSPs. During the show, they performed a career-spanning nine-song set including recent singles.

A DAY TO REMEMBER recently heralded "You're Welcome" with the new single "Brick Wall", which is available on all streaming platforms. Inciting critical applause, Revolver declared, "['Brick Wall'] showcases the group's signature mix of post-hardcore heaviness and pop-rock hooks," while Consequence Of Sound praised the track's "melodic beginning and a crushing ending." Forbes put it simply, "It seems A DAY TO REMEMBER are only just getting started."

Pre-orders for "You're Welcome" are live now featuring exclusive merch bundles and multiple vinyl variants of the LP. All pre-orders for "You're Welcome" will unlock instant-grat downloads of "Brick Wall" as well as the previously released singles "Degenerates", "Resentment" and "Mindreader".

Largely produced by Colin "DOC" Brittain and the band's own Jeremy McKinnon, the 14 tracks on "You're Welcome" represent another major step forward for the acclaimed quintet. Highlights include "Bloodsucker" which ravages with an infectious intensity, while "F.Y.M." spouts punk energy through an unforgettable chorus. "Viva La Mexico" builds to a stadium-sized chant backed by walls of guitars, whereas "Everything We Need" closes out the album with a plaintive melody and acoustic eloquence, once more showcasing A DAY TO REMEMBER's multifaceted songwriting.

A DAY TO REMEMBER preceded "You're Welcome" with the release of "Mindreader" last year. Since then, the track has amassed over 20 million global streams while its accompanying animated music video has generated over two million views. "Mindreader" followed early standalone singles "Degenerates" and "Resentment" which have collectively amassed over 100 million global streams. Billboard praised "Degenerates" as "an anthemic hybrid of post-hardcore and pop," while Kerrang! hailed, "'Resentment' offers a taste of the musical direction the band are heading, and will certainly tide us over until more news arrives."

Photo credit: Jimmy Fontaine

