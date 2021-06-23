A DAY TO REMEMBER Hits No. 1 At Active Rock Radio With 'Everything We Need'

A DAY TO REMEMBER has taken over the top spot at the Active Rock, rising to No. 1 on this week's Medibase chart. The band's single "Everything We Need", which is featured on A DAY TO REMEMBER's new album "You're Welcome", marks the platinum-selling group's first No. 1 at the format. Co-written by A DAY TO REMEMBER's Jeremy McKinnon with multi-platinum superstar Jon Bellion, Nick Long and Collin "DOC" Brittain, "Everything We Need" is an understated, yet uplifting exhale of emotion. "You're Welcome" is available now on all streaming platforms, with exclusive merch bundles and multiple vinyl variants of the LP available in the band's official store.

McKinnon commented on the milestone moment, remarking to fans, "Thank you for all of the support and your role in helping us to get to this point. This is the best we've ever done with any single in our entire career, so thank you for all that you've done to help us get here."

Pegged as one of the "Most Anticipated Rock Albums of 2021" by Forbes, Consequence Of Sound, Kerrang! and more, "You're Welcome" is largely produced by Brittain and McKinnon. The 14-track collection represents another major step forward for the acclaimed quintet, and is highlighted by singles "Brick Wall", "Degenerates", "Resentment" and "Mindreader". Additional album standouts include "Bloodsucker", which ravages with an infectious intensity, as well as "F.Y.M." which spouts punk energy through an unforgettable chorus. The band shows their versatility and multifaceted songwriting with towering stadium-sized tracks like "Viva La Mexico", while "Everything We Need" closes out the album with a plaintive melody and acoustic eloquence.

Having amassed over 1.6 billion global streams to date, A DAY TO REMEMBER is now inciting critical applause with "You're Welcome". Revolver declared, "['Brick Wall'] showcases the group's signature mix of post-hardcore heaviness and pop-rock hooks," while Consequence Of Sound wrote, "the Florida rockers' new LP will continue their wide-ranging sound that ranges from infectious pop-punk to crushing metalcore." Forbes put it simply, "It seems A DAY TO REMEMBER are only just getting started," and Billboard praised the band's "anthemic hybrid of post-hardcore and pop." Popdust avowed A DAY TO REMEMBER "have all but mastered their niche melding of pop melodies with hardcore music," while Kerrang! attested, "'You're Welcome' is the perfect soundtrack to this strange and uncertain world that we live in."

Earlier this year, A DAY TO REMEMBER unveiled its first-ever acoustic livestream event, "A Day To Remember: Live at The Audio Compound". After premiering the stream on their official YouTube channel, the band surprised audiences everywhere by releasing the career-spanning nine-song performance as an acoustic live album, "Live At The Audio Compound", which is available now on all DSPs.

Photo credit: Jimmy Fontaine

