A DAY TO REMEMBER Drops Animated Video For New Song 'Mindreader'

A DAY TO REMEMBER has released an animated music video for a new song, "Mindreader". The track is expected to appear on the band's upcoming album, "You're Welcome", due later in the year.

Five months ago, A DAY TO REMEMBER guitarist Kevin Skaff told the WSOU radio station that "You're Welcome" was very close to being finished.

"It got pushed back because the art for the record isn't done yet," he said back in November. "We still can't find a good cover for the record. I know it doesn't really matter nowadays, with streaming and everything, but we just everything to be perfect before it comes out. And there are still a couple of songs that are still getting mixed that we just need to find the right mixer. It's only getting pushed back — what? — two [or] two and a half months, so it's not too bad. It's not like a Kanye [West] thing where it's never gonna come out."

Speaking about the musical direction of "You're Welcome", Kevin said: "It's a longer album. There's gonna be a bunch of songs on it… I think there's a little something for everybody on it."

Regarding A DAY TO REMEMBER's decision to sign with Fueled By Ramen — marking the band's first move back to a label since leaving Victory Records nearly 10 years ago — Kevin said: "It was cool, man. It was time for us. We were actually at liberty, legally, to sign with somebody else. And everyone at Fueled has been our friends for years — we've known a lot of them for a long time — and it just felt super comfortable and super easy just to transition the train into Fueled By Ramen. And they've been nothing but great to us literally ever since we got there. I know we just started, but it's been awesome."

Last November, A DAY TO REMEMBER unleashed the "Resentment" single. The band also shared an official music video for the song, directed by Jeb Hardwick. "Resentment" followed "You're Welcome"'s lead single, "Degenerates", which was released in August ahead of A DAY TO REMEMBER's main-stage performances at the U.K.'s Reading and Leeds festivals. Prior to the release of "Degenerates", A DAY TO REMEMBER surprised fans when the band was featured on Marshmello's single "Rescue Me", marking the group's first new music since 2016's acclaimed "Bad Vibrations".

Last month, A DAY TO REMEMBER postponed its previously announced European tour dates due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We've made the difficult decision to postpone our upcoming UK and Europe tour," the group said in a statement. "We hate it had to come to this, but for the safety of everyone involved, we feel it's the right move. We take the safety of our fans very seriously, and with current recommendations to avoid large groups and the uncertainty of how long these circumstances will last, we thought it was best to postpone the tour."

A DAY TO REMEMBER is: Jeremy McKinnon (vocals), Alex Shelnutt (drums), Kevin Skaff (guitar, vocals), Neil Westfall (guitar, vocals) and Joshua Woodard (bass).

