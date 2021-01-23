A DAY TO REMEMBER Announces 'Live At The Audio Compound' Acoustic Livestream Event

A DAY TO REMEMBER has announced a free acoustic livestream event, "A Day To Remember: Live at The Audio Compound". Set for Monday, January 25, the stripped-down set will broadcast on the platinum-selling band's official YouTube channel at 8:00 p.m. ET for 24 hours. This will notably be A DAY TO REMEMBER's first livestream performance. As a preview, the band has shared an acoustic video of "Degenerates", which was shot in fall 2019 during its sold-out run of homecoming headline shows.

For "Live at The Audio Compound", A DAY TO REMEMBER is gearing up to deliver a very special set consisting of fan favorites from its catalog and sought-after deep cuts. Additionally, they will debut "Everything We Need", a brand-new track from their widely anticipated next album, "You're Welcome", set for release March 5. Leading into and during the performance on January 25, members from A DAY TO REMEMBER will join fans worldwide in the comments section of the livestream to answer questions and discuss the show.

A DAY TO REMEMBER recently heralded "You're Welcome" with the new single "Brick Wall", which is available on all streaming platforms. Inciting critical applause, Revolver declared, "['Brick Wall'] showcases the group's signature mix of post-hardcore heaviness and pop-rock hooks," while Consequence Of Sound praised the track's "melodic beginning and a crushing ending." Forbes put it simply, "It seems A DAY TO REMEMBER are only just getting started."

Pre-orders for "You're Welcome" are live now featuring exclusive merch bundles and multiple vinyl variants of the LP. All pre-orders for "You're Welcome" will unlock instant-grat downloads of "Brick Wall" as well as the previously released singles "Degenerates", "Resentment" and "Mindreader".

Largely produced by Colin "DOC" Brittain and the band's own Jeremy McKinnon, the 14 tracks on "You're Welcome" represent another major step forward for the acclaimed quintet. Highlights include "Bloodsucker" which ravages with an infectious intensity, while "F.Y.M." spouts punk energy through an unforgettable chorus. "Viva La Mexico" builds to a stadium-sized chant backed by walls of guitars, whereas "Everything We Need" closes out the album with a plaintive melody and acoustic eloquence, once more showcasing A DAY TO REMEMBER's multifaceted songwriting.

A DAY TO REMEMBER preceded "You're Welcome" with the release of "Mindreader" last year. Since then, the track has amassed over 20 million global streams while its accompanying animated music video has generated over two million views. "Mindreader" followed early standalone singles "Degenerates" and "Resentment" which have collectively amassed over 100 million global streams. Billboard praised "Degenerates" as "an anthemic hybrid of post-hardcore and pop," while Kerrang! hailed, "'Resentment' offers a taste of the musical direction the band are heading, and will certainly tide us over until more news arrives."


