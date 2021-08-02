A DAY TO REMEMBER Announces Fall 2021 U.S. Tour With ASKING ALEXANDRIA And POINT NORTH

A DAY TO REMEMBER has announced the details for "The Re-Entry Tour", a North American headline run set to get underway this fall. Marking the platinum-selling Fueled By Ramen band's return to the road for the first time in two years, the six-week tour produced by Live Nation kicks off in Rochester, New York at Main Street Armory on September 28 and rolls through major markets coast-to-coast before coming to a close with two dates in the group's home state on November 5 in Hollywood, Florida at Hard Rock Live Arena and November 6 in St. Augustine, Florida at St. Augustine Amphitheater. ASKING ALEXANDRIA and POINT NORTH will feature as special guests on all dates. "The Re-Entry Tour" will also notably mark A DAY TO REMEMBER's first jaunt since the arrival of their acclaimed new album "You're Welcome".

Tickets for the tour will be available via an official A DAY TO REMEMBER pre-sale launching Tuesday, August 3 at 10:00 a.m. local time. Citi is the official presale credit card of "The Re-Entry Tour" and as such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, August 3 at 10:00 a.m. local time through Citi Entertainment. A Spotify presale follows on August 4 at 10:00 a.m. local time, while local presales commence on August 5 at 10:00 a.m. local time. Public on-sale for tickets begins Friday, August 6 at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Recently, A DAY TO REMEMBER scored its first #1 at Active Rock with "Everything We Need". It has already gathered over 20 million total streams and counting and 2.2 million-plus views on the music video. Co-written by A DAY TO REMEMBER's Jeremy McKinnon with multi-platinum superstar Jon Bellion, Nick Long and Collin "DOC" Brittain, "Everything We Need" is an understated, yet uplifting exhale of emotion. "You're Welcome" is available now on all streaming platforms, with exclusive merch bundles and multiple vinyl variants of the LP available in the band's official store.

Pegged as one of the "Most Anticipated Rock Albums of 2021" by Forbes, Consequence Of Sound, Kerrang! and more, "You're Welcome" is largely produced by Colin "DOC" Brittain and the band's own Jeremy McKinnon. The 14-track collection represents another major step forward for the acclaimed quintet, and is highlighted by singles "Brick Wall", "Degenerates", "Resentment" and "Mindreader". Additional album standouts include "Bloodsucker", which ravages with an infectious intensity, as well as "F.Y.M.", which spouts punk energy through an unforgettable chorus. The band shows their versatility and multifaceted songwriting with towering stadium-sized tracks like "Viva La Mexico", while "Everything We Need" closes out the album with a plaintive melody and acoustic eloquence.

Earlier this year, A DAY TO REMEMBER unveiled its first-ever acoustic livestream event, "A Day To Remember: Live at The Audio Compound". After premiering the stream on their official YouTube channel, the band surprised audiences everywhere by releasing the career-spanning nine-song performance as an acoustic live album, "Live At The Audio Compound", which is available now on all DSPs.

Tour dates:

Sep. 28 - Rochester, NY - Main Street Armory*

Sep. 29 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met

Sep. 30 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

Oct. 02 - West Springfield, MA - The Big E Arena*

Oct. 04 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17

Oct. 07 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheater

Oct. 08 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom*

Oct. 09 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Oct. 11 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

Oct. 13 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom*

Oct. 14 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Great Saltair

Oct. 15 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Casino

Oct. 17 - Las Vegas, NV - The Theater at the Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Oct. 18 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre

Oct. 20 - Los Angeles, CA - The Palladium

Oct. 22 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre

Oct. 24 - New Braunfels, TX - Whitewater Amphitheater*

Oct. 26 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

Oct. 27 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center

Oct. 29 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion

Oct. 30 - Springfield, MO - O'Reilly Family Event Center*

Nov. 01 - Knoxville, TN - Knoxville Civic Auditorium

Nov. 02 - Columbia, SC - The Township Auditorium

Nov. 03 - Atlanta, GA - Coca Cola Roxy

Nov. 05 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live

Nov. 06 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheater

* Non-Live Nation date

Since its formation in 2003, A DAY TO REMEMBER quietly emerged as arguably the biggest underground band in the world. The Florida group affirmed this status by achieving one platinum album, one gold album, one platinum single, and four gold singles. Not to mention, each full-length record ascended to #1 on the Billboard Rock, Indie, and/or Alternative charts, with 2016's "Bad Vibrations" bowing at #2 on the Billboard 200. They've put up unprecedented numbers for a rock act in the 21st century, generating 850 million Spotify streams, 500 million YouTube views, and sales of three million-plus units. They've also packed arenas on continental tours and attracted a worldwide audience consisting of millions. Additionally, A DAY TO REMEMBER successfully launched their own Self Help Festival in 2014, which continues going strong. Plus, everyone from Marshmello to PIERCE THE VEIL has sought them out for collaborations. All of which explains why Rolling Stone called them "An Artist You Need To Know."

A DAY TO REMEMBER is: Jeremy McKinnon (vocals), Alex Shelnutt (drums), Kevin Skaff (guitar, vocals), Neil Westfall (guitar, vocals) and Joshua Woodard (bass).