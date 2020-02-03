'A Bowie Celebration: The David Bowie Alumni Tour' To Return To North America In March

"A Bowie Celebration" returns to North America this March following a major European tour in January this year. The run kicks off in San Diego on March 3 and will stage 30 shows across the United States and Canada. The final appearance will take place on April 11 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

Tickets can be purchased at abowiecelebration.com.

"A Bowie Celebration" features key alumni musicians of David Bowie's bands from across the decades. Anchored by Mike Garson along with a revolving selection of additional performers, which include Gerry Leonard, Carmine Rojas, Kevin Armstrong and Alan Childs, this tour will focus on David Bowie's fifth album, "Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders From Mars", and his eighth studio album "Diamond Dogs" — both ranked amongst the greatest albums of all time.

Keyboardist and band leader Mike Garson is the longest-standing member of any of Bowie's bands, having performed with David at over 1,000 concerts. Gerry Leonard was a Bowie musical director and guitar player. Joining them are "Let's Dance"/"Serious Moonlight"/"Glass Spider" bassist Carmine Rojas and Alan Childs, who was Bowie's drummer on his 1987 "Glass Spider" world tour. Kevin Armstrong also joins the David Bowie alumni tour having recorded and played with Bowie at Live Aid, on the first TIN MACHINE album and tour, amongst other Bowie projects. Between them, the alumni band have over 40 years tenure recording, writing and playing live with Bowie.

Also joining the upcoming "A Bowie Celebration" tour in North America is vocalist Corey Glover, founding member of LIVING COLOUR, along with Canada's rock sensation Sass Jordan and fan favorite Joe Sumner. "Westworld"'s Evan Rachel Wood will appear at select performances, while a variety of additional world-class guests will appear in select cities along the way.

Confirmed appearances for the North American run are:

Mar. 03 - San Diego, CA - Belly Up

Mar. 04 - Mesa, AZ - Mesa Arts Center

Mar. 06 - Pasadena, CA - The Rose

Mar. 07 - San Diego, CA - Belly Up

Mar. 08 - San Francisco, CA - Bimbo’s 365 Club

Mar. 11 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

Mar. 12 - Seattle, WA - Neptune

Mar. 13 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

Mar. 15 - Calgary, AB - Palace Theatre

Mar. 17 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings

Mar. 19 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre

Mar. 20 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

Mar. 21 - Toronto, ON - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Mar. 22 - Munhall, PA - Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

Mar. 24 - Falls Church, VA - The State Theatre

Mar. 25 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre

Mar. 27 - Medford, MA - Chevalier Theatre

Mar. 28 - Lebanon, NH - Lebanon Opera House

Mar. 29 - New London, CT - Garde Arts Center - Mainstage

Mar. 31 - New York, NY - Sony Hall

Apr. 01 - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie

Apr. 02 - Princeton, NJ - McCarter Theatre Center

Apr. 03 - Englewood, NJ - Bergen PAC

Apr. 04 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre

Apr. 05 - Brookville, NY - Tilles Center

Apr. 07 - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage

Apr. 08 - Melbourne, FL - King Center

Apr. 09 - Clearwater, FL - Capitol Theatre

Apr. 10 - Lakeland, FL - RP Funding Center

Apr. 11 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Amaturo

*Note that not some members may not perform on all dates.

