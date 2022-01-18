311 Announces 'Spring Tour 2022'

311 returns to the road in 2022 with a 20-date "Spring Tour", launching March 6 and ending on April 6. The trek includes the 12th biennial "311 Day" featuring two extended performances in Las Vegas, as well as an appearance at the Tampa Innings Festival, alongside GREEN DAY and INCUBUS. Tickets go on sale on Friday, January 21 at 10 a.m. local time.

Spring 2022 marks the exciting return of one of rock's most entertaining and dynamic live bands. 311 erupts on stage, mixing rock, rap, reggae, and funk into its own unique, hybrid sound.

"311 Day" 2022 will be celebrated on March 11 and March 12 at the Dolby Live Theater at Park MGM in Las Vegas, Nevada. On both days, 311 will play multiple extended sets. This "Ultimate 311 Concert Experience" will feature a different setlist each night and stunning, state-of-the-art production.

Select "Spring Tour" performances will be available online through 311 Streamsystem (www.311streamsystem.com), 311's own streaming platform. 311 launched Streamsystem in October 2020 to reach fans, new and old, during the pandemic. Streamsystem 2022 continues to offer virtual "front-row seats" from the comfort of home.

311 is one of the longest-running original lineups in rock. The band formed in 1990 in Omaha, Nebraska. 311's celebrated live show and dedicated touring schedule have earned them a massive, grassroots following. Over their 32-year history, 311 played more than 2,000 performances across 27 countries, released thirteen studio albums, achieved 10 Billboard Top 10s on Billboard's Top 200 Sales chart, and sold over nine million albums in the U.S. alone.

Their list of Top 10 radio hits includes: "Down", "All Mixed Up""Amber", "Love Song", "Come Original", "Beautiful Disaster", "Don't Tread On Me", "You Wouldn't Believe", "Hey You" and "Sunset In July".

311's lineup features: Nick Hexum (vocals/guitar), Tim Mahoney (guitar), SA Martinez (singer, DJ), Chad Sexton (drums), and P-Nut (bass).

311 "Spring Tour" 2022 dates:

March 06 - Beaver Creek, CO - Vilar Performing Arts Center

March 07 - Aspen, CO - Belly Up

March 11 - Las Vegas, NV – Dolby Live theater at Park MGM

March 12 - Las Vegas, NV - Dolby Live theater at Park MGM

March 15 - Fayetteville, AR - JJ’s Live

March 18 - Key West, FL - Coffee Butler Amphitheater

March 19 - Tampa, FL - Innings Festival at Raymond James Stadium

March 20 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

March 22 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

March 23 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

March 25 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva

March 26 - N. Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues

March 28 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

March 29 - Huntsville, AL- Von Braun Center’s Mars Music Hall

March 30 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore at Harrah’s

April 01 - San Antonio, TX - Majestic Theatre

April 02 - Corpus Christi, TX - Concrete Street Amphitheater

April 03 - Austin, TX - Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

April 05 - Tulsa, OK - Tulsa Theater

April 06 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion