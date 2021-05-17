311 Announces 'Live From The Ride' Summer/Fall 2021 Tour

On the heels of its 30th anniversary as a band, 311 has announced its return to the road with a 36-date, coast-to-coast "Live From The Ride" tour, spanning August 21 – October 17, with special guests IRATION and IYA TERRA.

Named "Live From The Ride" (as a play on "Live From The Hive", the online livestream concert series that the band launched from their Hive Studio in 2020 when touring paused), the 2021 tour marks the return of one of rock's most entertaining and dynamic live bands, mixing rock, rap, reggae, and funk into their own unique, hybrid sound.

Tickets and VIP packages start to go on pre-sale on Tuesday, May 18 at 10 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. CT / 1 p.m. ET, with public on-sale Friday, May 21 at 10 a.m. local. 311 VIP packages include soundcheck access, first entry, merch bundles and more. All ticket and VIP info at 311.com.

Select "Live From The Ride" performances will be available to stream on 311 Streamsystem, the live-streaming platform that the band debuted in October 2020. Details will be announced in the coming weeks.

"We're thrilled to get back on the road and feel that live-show energy that both the band and our fans have been craving," said 311's Nick Hexum. "The live streams have been great, but nothing compares to having our fans there in person rocking out with us. We know it's going to feel electric when we take the stage each night and see everyone celebrating the live experience!"

The "Live From The Ride" tour announcement follows last week's release of 311's free mobile app; the new official home for the 311 fan club. The app features three subscription tiers that provide first access to tickets and VIP packages, plus additional content, message boards, merch exclusives, virtual meet-and-greets, and more. For more information visit app.311.com.

When touring paused in 2020, 311 connected with fans online, performing their first six albums across six monthly live streams from their Hive Studio in Los Angeles on the newly launched 311streamsystem.com. The response to Streamsystem was so positive, 311 has decided to expand the experience to include select shows from the "Live From The Ride" tour.

Formed in 1990 in Omaha, Nebraska, 311 is one of the longest-running original lineups in rock, alongside legends like U2 and RADIOHEAD. 311's celebrated live shows and dedicated touring schedule have earned them a massive grassroots following, having played more than 2,000 performances across 27 countries. They've released thirteen studio albums, ten of which reached the Top 10 on Billboard's Top 200 sales chart, and sold over nine million copies in the U.S. Their list of Top 10 radio hits includes "Down", "All Mixed Up", "Amber", "Love Song", "Come Original", "Beautiful Disaster", "Don't Tread On Me", "Hey You" and "Sunset In July".

311's lineup includes Nick Hexum (vocals/guitar), Tim Mahoney (guitar), SA Martinez (singer, dj), Chad Sexton (drums), and P-Nut (bass).

"Live From The Ride" tour dates:

Aug. 21 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

Aug. 22 - Farmingville, NY - Long Island Community Hospital Amphitheater at Bald Hill

Aug. 24 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Aug. 26 - Portland, ME - Thompson's Point

Aug. 28 - Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion

Aug. 29 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

Sep. 01 - Baltimore, MD - Pier 6 / MECU Pavilion

Sep. 02 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Sep. 04 - Wilmington, NC - Riverfront Park Amphitheater

Sep. 05 - Charlotte, NC - Hops & Hogs Festival*

Sep. 07 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

Sep. 08 - Lincoln, NE - Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater

Sep. 10 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Sep. 11 - Milwaukee, WI – SummerFest^

Sep. 12 - Waite Park, MN - The Ledge Amphitheater

Sep. 15 - Maryland Heights, MO - Saint Louis Music Park

Sep. 16 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Sep. 18 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Sep. 19 - Cincinnati, OH - The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park

Sep. 21 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sep. 22 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place

Sep. 24 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sep. 25 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sep. 28 - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

Sep. 29 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Sep. 30 - Kansas City, MO - Grinders KC

Oct. 02 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Oct. 03 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

Oct. 05 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

Oct. 07 - Bend, OR - Les Schwab Amphitheater

Oct. 08 - Seattle, WA - WaMu Theater

Oct. 10 - Sacramento, CA – Heart Health Park

Oct. 13 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

Oct. 15 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

Oct. 16 - San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Oct. 17 - Berkeley, CA - Greek Theatre

* IRATION and IYA TERRA not appearing

^ IYA TERRA not appearing