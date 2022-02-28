311 Announces Leg 2 Of 2022 'Spring Tour'

311 has added a second leg to its "Spring Tour" 2022. The trek will kick off with leg one consisting of 20 shows scheduled between March 6 and April 6. Leg two will run from May 12 to June 5 and include 17 shows.

"Spring Tour" marks the exciting return of one of rock's most entertaining and dynamic live bands. 311 erupts on stage, mixing rock, rap, reggae, and funk into its own unique hybrid sound.

The 311 "Spring Tour" includes the 12th biennial "311 Day", featuring two nights of extended performances in Las Vegas on Friday, March 11 and Saturday, March 12 (plus livestream), as well as appearances at the Tampa Innings Festival (alongside GREEN DAY and INCUBUS) and the Beachlife Festival (alongside WEEZER).

"311 Day" 2022 will be celebrated at the Dolby Live Theater at Park MGM. On both days, 311 will play multiple extended sets. This "Ultimate 311 Concert Experience" will feature a different setlist each night and stunning, state-of-the-art production.

Select "Spring Tour" performances, including "311 Day" 2022, will be available online through 311 Streamsystem (www.311streamsystem.com), 311's own streaming platform. 311 launched Streamsystem in October 2020 to reach fans, new and old, during the pandemic. Streamsystem 2022 continues to offer virtual "front-row seats" from the comfort of home.

311 is one of the longest-running original lineups in rock. The band formed in 1990 in Omaha, Nebraska. 311's celebrated live show and dedicated touring schedule have earned them a massive, grassroots following. Over their 32-year history, 311 played more than 2,000 performances across 27 countries, released thirteen studio albums, achieved 10 Billboard Top 10s on Billboard's Top 200 Sales chart, and sold over nine million albums in the U.S. alone.

Their list of Top 10 radio hits includes: "Down", "All Mixed Up""Amber", "Love Song", "Come Original", "Beautiful Disaster", "Don't Tread On Me", "You Wouldn't Believe", "Hey You" and "Sunset In July".

311's lineup features: Nick Hexum (vocals/guitar), Tim Mahoney (guitar), SA Martinez (singer, DJ), Chad Sexton (drums), and P-Nut (bass).

Leg one:

Mar. 06 - Beaver Creek, CO - Vilar Performing Arts Center

Mar. 07 - Aspen, CO - Belly Up

Mar. 11 - Las Vegas, NV – Dolby Live theater at Park MGM

Mar. 12 - Las Vegas, NV - Dolby Live theater at Park MGM

Mar. 15 - Fayetteville, AR - JJ's Live

Mar. 18 - Key West, FL - Coffee Butler Amphitheater

Mar. 19 - Tampa, FL - Innings Festival at Raymond James Stadium

Mar. 20 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

Mar. 22 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

Mar. 23 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

Mar. 25 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva

Mar. 26 - N. Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues

Mar. 28 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

Mar. 29 - Huntsville, AL- Von Braun Center's Mars Music Hall

Mar. 30 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore at Harrah's

Apr. 01 - San Antonio, TX - Majestic Theatre

Apr. 02 - Corpus Christi, TX - Concrete Street Amphitheater

Apr. 03 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

Apr. 05 - Tulsa, OK - Tulsa Theater

Apr. 06 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion

Leg two:

May 12 - Ventura, CA - Majestic Ventura Theatre

May 13 - Redondo Beach, CA - Beachlife Festival

May 14 - Flagstaff, AZ - Pepsi Amphitheater

May 17 - Riverside, CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium

May 18 - Monterey, CA - Golden State Theatre

May 20 - Reno, NV - Silver Legacy Resort Casino

May 21 - Garden City, ID - Revolution Concert House

May 22 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory Concert House

May 24 - Missoula, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater

May 25 - Bozeman, MT - The Elm

May 27 - Fargo, ND - Fargo Brewing Company - outdoors

May 28 - Superior, WI - Earth Rider Brewery

May 29 - Green Bay, WI - Epic Events Center

Jun. 01 - Casper, WY - The Gaslight Social

Jun. 02 - Sandy, UT - Sandy City Amphitheater

Jun. 03 - Englewood, CO - [to be announced]

Jun. 05 - Grand Junction, CO - Las Colonias Park Amphitheater