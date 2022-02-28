311 Announces Leg 2 Of 2022 'Spring Tour'

311 has added a second leg to its "Spring Tour" 2022. The trek will kick off with leg one consisting of 20 shows scheduled between March 6 and April 6. Leg two will run from May 12 to June 5 and include 17 shows.
"Spring Tour" marks the exciting return of one of rock's most entertaining and dynamic live bands. 311 erupts on stage, mixing rock, rap, reggae, and funk into its own unique hybrid sound.
The 311 "Spring Tour" includes the 12th biennial "311 Day", featuring two nights of extended performances in Las Vegas on Friday, March 11 and Saturday, March 12 (plus livestream), as well as appearances at the Tampa Innings Festival (alongside GREEN DAY and INCUBUS) and the Beachlife Festival (alongside WEEZER).
"311 Day" 2022 will be celebrated at the Dolby Live Theater at Park MGM. On both days, 311 will play multiple extended sets. This "Ultimate 311 Concert Experience" will feature a different setlist each night and stunning, state-of-the-art production.
Select "Spring Tour" performances, including "311 Day" 2022, will be available online through 311 Streamsystem (www.311streamsystem.com), 311's own streaming platform. 311 launched Streamsystem in October 2020 to reach fans, new and old, during the pandemic. Streamsystem 2022 continues to offer virtual "front-row seats" from the comfort of home.
311 is one of the longest-running original lineups in rock. The band formed in 1990 in Omaha, Nebraska. 311's celebrated live show and dedicated touring schedule have earned them a massive, grassroots following. Over their 32-year history, 311 played more than 2,000 performances across 27 countries, released thirteen studio albums, achieved 10 Billboard Top 10s on Billboard's Top 200 Sales chart, and sold over nine million albums in the U.S. alone.
Their list of Top 10 radio hits includes: "Down", "All Mixed Up""Amber", "Love Song", "Come Original", "Beautiful Disaster", "Don't Tread On Me", "You Wouldn't Believe", "Hey You" and "Sunset In July".
311's lineup features: Nick Hexum (vocals/guitar), Tim Mahoney (guitar), SA Martinez (singer, DJ), Chad Sexton (drums), and P-Nut (bass).
Leg one:
Mar. 06 - Beaver Creek, CO - Vilar Performing Arts Center
Mar. 07 - Aspen, CO - Belly Up
Mar. 11 - Las Vegas, NV – Dolby Live theater at Park MGM
Mar. 12 - Las Vegas, NV - Dolby Live theater at Park MGM
Mar. 15 - Fayetteville, AR - JJ's Live
Mar. 18 - Key West, FL - Coffee Butler Amphitheater
Mar. 19 - Tampa, FL - Innings Festival at Raymond James Stadium
Mar. 20 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues
Mar. 22 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore
Mar. 23 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
Mar. 25 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva
Mar. 26 - N. Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues
Mar. 28 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
Mar. 29 - Huntsville, AL- Von Braun Center's Mars Music Hall
Mar. 30 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore at Harrah's
Apr. 01 - San Antonio, TX - Majestic Theatre
Apr. 02 - Corpus Christi, TX - Concrete Street Amphitheater
Apr. 03 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater
Apr. 05 - Tulsa, OK - Tulsa Theater
Apr. 06 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion
Leg two:
May 12 - Ventura, CA - Majestic Ventura Theatre
May 13 - Redondo Beach, CA - Beachlife Festival
May 14 - Flagstaff, AZ - Pepsi Amphitheater
May 17 - Riverside, CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium
May 18 - Monterey, CA - Golden State Theatre
May 20 - Reno, NV - Silver Legacy Resort Casino
May 21 - Garden City, ID - Revolution Concert House
May 22 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory Concert House
May 24 - Missoula, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater
May 25 - Bozeman, MT - The Elm
May 27 - Fargo, ND - Fargo Brewing Company - outdoors
May 28 - Superior, WI - Earth Rider Brewery
May 29 - Green Bay, WI - Epic Events Center
Jun. 01 - Casper, WY - The Gaslight Social
Jun. 02 - Sandy, UT - Sandy City Amphitheater
Jun. 03 - Englewood, CO - [to be announced]
Jun. 05 - Grand Junction, CO - Las Colonias Park Amphitheater