3 DOORS DOWN Announces 'The Better Life 20th Anniversary Tour'

June 1, 2021 0 Comments

3 DOORS DOWN Announces 'The Better Life 20th Anniversary Tour'

3 DOORS DOWN will celebrate the 20th anniversary of its debut album, "The Better Life", this summer by hitting major markets in amphitheaters across the U.S. for "The Better Life 20th Anniversary Tour". "Kryptonite", which launched 3 DOORS DOWN's career, has become a juggernaut hit across the globe that generations now sing. 2020 marked the 20th anniversary of the band's debut, and for the first time ever, the group will play "The Better Life" in its entirety, front to back, along with the rest of their hits on "The Better Life 20th Anniversary Tour". Produced by Live Nation, the tour will feature support on select dates from special guests SEETHER, who currently have the No. 1 record at rock radio.

"Especially after the last year everyone has had, I am really looking forward to rocking out and celebrating with our fans this summer. It's hard to believe it's been 20 years since we released 'The Better Life'," 3 DOORS DOWN's Brad Arnold says. "That album drastically changed our lives, and we are incredibly excited to celebrate the 20th anniversary with our fans by playing 'The Better Life' front to back this summer. It's going to be a blast, and we can't wait to get on the road and see everyone out there."

Earlier this year, 3 DOORS DOWN released a re-mastered 20th-anniversary edition of "The Better Life" album along with the nine-song "Escatawpa Sessions" as a box set on high-quality 3LP vinyl. The "Escatawpa Sessions", recorded in the band's Mississippi hometown in 1996, features seven demo versions from "The Better Life", as well as three previously unreleased tracks. The 3LP box set features a custom lithograph, a six-page booklet with never-before-seen photos and extensive liner notes, and interviews with the band and executives from their label and talent agency. A 2CD and an expanded digital album of "The Better Life" are also available now, and each feature four new bonus tracks including, "The Better Life (XX Mix)", a new mix by Grammy Award-winning Chris Lord-Alge, "Kryptonite (2000 Acoustic)", "Be Like That (2000 Acoustic)" and "Wasted Me (With Harp Version)" .

Tickets for "The Better Life 20th Anniversary Tour" dates go on sale Friday, June 4 at 10 a.m. local time. On select shows, 3 DOORS DOWN will be offering special 20th anniversary VIP packages. All VIP packages will be available starting Wednesday, June 2 at 10 a.m. local time. Citi is the official presale credit card of "The Better Life 20th Anniversary Tour". As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Wednesday, June 2 at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, June 3 at 10 p.m. local time through Citi Entertainment.

Formed in 1995, Grammy Award-nominated multi-platinum Mississippi rock band 3 DOORS DOWN consistently captivates audiences worldwide. The quintet's many accolades include selling 20 million albums globally, receiving a Grammy nomination, two American Music Awards, and five BMI Pop Awards for songwriting, including "Songwriter Of The Year." Their debut, "The Better Life", became certified seven-times RIAA platinum and was fueled by the success of juggernaut hit "Kryptonite".

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).