3 DOORS DOWN Announces 'The Better Life 20th Anniversary Tour'

3 DOORS DOWN will celebrate the 20th anniversary of its debut album, "The Better Life", this summer by hitting major markets in amphitheaters across the U.S. for "The Better Life 20th Anniversary Tour". "Kryptonite", which launched 3 DOORS DOWN's career, has become a juggernaut hit across the globe that generations now sing. 2020 marked the 20th anniversary of the band's debut, and for the first time ever, the group will play "The Better Life" in its entirety, front to back, along with the rest of their hits on "The Better Life 20th Anniversary Tour". Produced by Live Nation, the tour will feature support on select dates from special guests SEETHER, who currently have the No. 1 record at rock radio.

"Especially after the last year everyone has had, I am really looking forward to rocking out and celebrating with our fans this summer. It's hard to believe it's been 20 years since we released 'The Better Life'," 3 DOORS DOWN's Brad Arnold says. "That album drastically changed our lives, and we are incredibly excited to celebrate the 20th anniversary with our fans by playing 'The Better Life' front to back this summer. It's going to be a blast, and we can't wait to get on the road and see everyone out there."

Earlier this year, 3 DOORS DOWN released a re-mastered 20th-anniversary edition of "The Better Life" album along with the nine-song "Escatawpa Sessions" as a box set on high-quality 3LP vinyl. The "Escatawpa Sessions", recorded in the band's Mississippi hometown in 1996, features seven demo versions from "The Better Life", as well as three previously unreleased tracks. The 3LP box set features a custom lithograph, a six-page booklet with never-before-seen photos and extensive liner notes, and interviews with the band and executives from their label and talent agency. A 2CD and an expanded digital album of "The Better Life" are also available now, and each feature four new bonus tracks including, "The Better Life (XX Mix)", a new mix by Grammy Award-winning Chris Lord-Alge, "Kryptonite (2000 Acoustic)", "Be Like That (2000 Acoustic)" and "Wasted Me (With Harp Version)" .

Tickets for "The Better Life 20th Anniversary Tour" dates go on sale Friday, June 4 at 10 a.m. local time. On select shows, 3 DOORS DOWN will be offering special 20th anniversary VIP packages. All VIP packages will be available starting Wednesday, June 2 at 10 a.m. local time. Citi is the official presale credit card of "The Better Life 20th Anniversary Tour". As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Wednesday, June 2 at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, June 3 at 10 p.m. local time through Citi Entertainment.

Formed in 1995, Grammy Award-nominated multi-platinum Mississippi rock band 3 DOORS DOWN consistently captivates audiences worldwide. The quintet's many accolades include selling 20 million albums globally, receiving a Grammy nomination, two American Music Awards, and five BMI Pop Awards for songwriting, including "Songwriter Of The Year." Their debut, "The Better Life", became certified seven-times RIAA platinum and was fueled by the success of juggernaut hit "Kryptonite".