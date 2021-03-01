2021 Edition Of U.K.'s DOWNLOAD Festival Canceled; 2022 Dates Announced

The organizers of the U.K.'s Download festival have confirmed the cancelation of this year's event.
The announcement comes just days after U.K. prime minister Boris Johnson said that June 21 is when he hopes to lift all restrictions and allow large events to go ahead.
Earlier today, the Download organizers issued a statement saying that they "never gave up hope of bringing the festival back to Donington this June and had been working so hard behind the scenes to make this happen, but we now know it's not possible." They also revealed that the 2022 installment of Download will take place June 10-12, 2022, with KISS, IRON MAIDEN and BIFFY CLYRO headlining.
The full statement reads as follows:
"We can confirm that Download Festival will no longer be taking place this year. But we do have exciting news for 2022.
"We never gave up hope of bringing the festival back to Donington this June and had been working so hard behind the scenes to make this happen, but we now know it's not possible. We're heartbroken for everyone in the Download family, from artists to supplier and of course our passionate Download fans.
"We'll be back on 10th-12th June 2022, as strong as ever, with an amazing set of headliners — KISS, IRON MAIDEN and BIFFY CLYRO.
"We'd like to take this opportunity to thank the NHS for their extraordinary efforts in rolling out the vaccine, as well as thanking all of you for your patience and for keeping the spirit of Download alive until we can be together again.
"You are very welcome to retain your ticket and carry it over to next year. Alternatively, you will be able to receive a refund from your ticket agent. Look out for an email from them very soon and please only contact them if you have not been contacted after 5 days as they are very busy at this time.
"Horns up. We'll see you in 2022.
"Team Download".
Download will return stronger than ever 10th - 12th June 2022 with headliners @kiss, @IronMaiden and @BiffyClyro. ? pic.twitter.com/eQ3xb0Djke
— Download Festival (@DownloadFest) March 1, 2021
