2020 Edition Of ROCKLAHOMA Festival Has Been Officially Canceled

This year's edition of the Rocklahoma festival has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic that is sweeping the globe.
The event, which was scheduled to take place May 22-24, is expected to return next year.
Billed as "America's Biggest Memorial Day Weekend Party," Rocklahoma was held annually at the Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds in Pryor Creek, Oklahoma.
The 2020 installment of Rocklahoma was slated to be headlined by FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, SLIPKNOT and STAIND. Also scheduled to appear were MOTIONLESS IN WHITE, THE PRETTY RECKLESS, PAPA ROACH, HALESTORM, I PREVAIL and more.
The Rocklahoma cancelation was announced via social media earlier today.
The festival organizers wrote: "This is tough. For thirteen straight years Rocklahoma has been America's Biggest Memorial Day Party. Not being able to bring it to you for year fourteen breaks our hearts, but it is the right thing to do. At the direction of state and local authorities and federal guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic, we are so f'ing bummed to announce that Rocklahoma will be postponed to 2021.
"We raise our glasses to you, our fans. Every single damn year you show up. You rock out in Pryor. You build a community of die-hard rock fans and open your doors to your neighbors in the campgrounds. We can’t wait to get to work on 2021 and deliver the best weekend possible to you.
"All Rocklahoma 2020 pass holders who purchased passes through our official ticket provider, Elevate, will have the ability to transfer their pass to 2021 or receive a full refund. Pass holders will receive an email outlining the refund and transfer process on Wednesday, April 8. If you do not receive an email or have any questions, please contact Festival Ticketing Support by emailing [email protected] Hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 9:00AM – 6:00PM CST."
