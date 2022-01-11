10 YEARS Announces Spring 2022 Tour, Drops 'Déjà Vu' Visualizer

Knoxville, Tennessee rockers 10 YEARS have released a visualizer for the song "Déjà Vu" from the album "Violent Allies". Guitarist Brian Vodinh states: "'Déjà Vu' is a song about trying to tune out the monotonous stuff we face in our everyday lives, and find inspiration in new ways. This relates to our songwriting process, but also to our personal lives as well. We can get stuck in the repetitive cycle of reading the same news, looking at social media, and hearing a rehashed version of the same stories over and over. Sometimes it feels good to check-out, turn off your brain, and connect to other aspects of life."
The lead single from "Violent Allies", "The Shift", has been streamed over 9.1 million times on Spotify, with 15.9 million collective plays across all platforms. Repertoire from "Violent Allies" has been streamed 15.8 million times on Spotify, while collective streams across all platforms exceeds 28.6 million.
10 YEARS will return to the road this spring with an extensive run of the U.S. that will play 33 markets. BLACK MAP has been confirmed as direct support, with VRSTY opening. Prior to the launch of the trek, 10 YEARS will appear on ShipRocked 2022 from January 22-27. On April 8, the Official Fan Summit will be staged in Las Vegas at 24 Oxford, where the band will perform its "Feeding The Wolves" album in its entirety, featuring the singles "Fix Me" and "Shoot It Out", for the first, and likely only time ever.
Confirmed appearances include:
Mar. 14 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse
Mar. 15 - Hampton Beach NH - Wally's
Mar. 16 - Portland, ME - Aura
Mar. 18 - Lititz, PA - Mickey's Black Box
Mar. 19 - Asbury Park, NJ - Asbury Lanes
Mar. 21 - Baltimore, MD - Ottabar
Mar. 22 - Knoxville, TN - The Concourse
Mar. 23 - Nashville, TN - Basement East
Mar. 25 - Jacksonville, NC - Limelight
Mar. 26 - Atlanta, GA - The Loft
Mar. 27 - Destin, FL - Club LA
Mar. 29 - Fayetteville AR - George's Majestic
Mar. 30 - Tulsa, OK - Vanguard
Apr. 01 - Dallas, TX - Trees
Apr. 02 - San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box
Apr. 03 - Corpus Christi, TX - Brewster Ice House
Apr. 06 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent
Apr. 08 - Las Vegas, NV - 24 Oxford (Fan Summit)
Apr. 09 - Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction
Apr. 10 - Sacramento, CA - Goldfield
Apr. 12 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
Apr. 13 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater
Apr. 15 - Missoula, MT - Wilma
Apr. 16 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory
Apr. 17 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory
Apr. 19 - Denver, CO - Oriental
Apr. 20 - Colorado Springs, CO - Black Sheep
Apr. 22 - Sauget, IL - Pop's
Apr. 23 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue
Apr. 24 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge
Apr. 26 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop
Apr. 27 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Piere's
Apr. 29 - Harrison, OH - The Blue Note
10 YEARS' latest album, "Violent Allies", was released in September 2020 via Mascot Records. The disc was recorded at West Valley Recording Studios in Woodland Hills, California with Grammy-nominated producer Howard Benson, who previously worked on 10 YEARS' 2010 effort, "Feeding The Wolves".
10 YEARS' major label debut, 2005's "The Autumn Effect", featured the single "Wasteland", which topped Billboard's Hot Modern Rock Tracks chart. The follow-up effort, "Division", was also a success, with the single "Beautiful" cracking the Top 10 on Billboard's Hot Mainstream Rock Tracks chart.
10 YEARS' 2017 album, "(How To Live) As Ghosts", earned the band a Top 5 mainstream rock hit in the song "Novacaine", while the LP itself also went Top 5 on the Hard Rock album chart.