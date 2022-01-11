10 YEARS Announces Spring 2022 Tour, Drops 'Déjà Vu' Visualizer

Knoxville, Tennessee rockers 10 YEARS have released a visualizer for the song "Déjà Vu" from the album "Violent Allies". Guitarist Brian Vodinh states: "'Déjà Vu' is a song about trying to tune out the monotonous stuff we face in our everyday lives, and find inspiration in new ways. This relates to our songwriting process, but also to our personal lives as well. We can get stuck in the repetitive cycle of reading the same news, looking at social media, and hearing a rehashed version of the same stories over and over. Sometimes it feels good to check-out, turn off your brain, and connect to other aspects of life."

The lead single from "Violent Allies", "The Shift", has been streamed over 9.1 million times on Spotify, with 15.9 million collective plays across all platforms. Repertoire from "Violent Allies" has been streamed 15.8 million times on Spotify, while collective streams across all platforms exceeds 28.6 million.

10 YEARS will return to the road this spring with an extensive run of the U.S. that will play 33 markets. BLACK MAP has been confirmed as direct support, with VRSTY opening. Prior to the launch of the trek, 10 YEARS will appear on ShipRocked 2022 from January 22-27. On April 8, the Official Fan Summit will be staged in Las Vegas at 24 Oxford, where the band will perform its "Feeding The Wolves" album in its entirety, featuring the singles "Fix Me" and "Shoot It Out", for the first, and likely only time ever.

Confirmed appearances include:

Mar. 14 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse

Mar. 15 - Hampton Beach NH - Wally's

Mar. 16 - Portland, ME - Aura

Mar. 18 - Lititz, PA - Mickey's Black Box

Mar. 19 - Asbury Park, NJ - Asbury Lanes

Mar. 21 - Baltimore, MD - Ottabar

Mar. 22 - Knoxville, TN - The Concourse

Mar. 23 - Nashville, TN - Basement East

Mar. 25 - Jacksonville, NC - Limelight

Mar. 26 - Atlanta, GA - The Loft

Mar. 27 - Destin, FL - Club LA

Mar. 29 - Fayetteville AR - George's Majestic

Mar. 30 - Tulsa, OK - Vanguard

Apr. 01 - Dallas, TX - Trees

Apr. 02 - San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box

Apr. 03 - Corpus Christi, TX - Brewster Ice House

Apr. 06 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent

Apr. 08 - Las Vegas, NV - 24 Oxford (Fan Summit)

Apr. 09 - Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction

Apr. 10 - Sacramento, CA - Goldfield

Apr. 12 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

Apr. 13 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater

Apr. 15 - Missoula, MT - Wilma

Apr. 16 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

Apr. 17 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

Apr. 19 - Denver, CO - Oriental

Apr. 20 - Colorado Springs, CO - Black Sheep

Apr. 22 - Sauget, IL - Pop's

Apr. 23 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue

Apr. 24 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

Apr. 26 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop

Apr. 27 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Piere's

Apr. 29 - Harrison, OH - The Blue Note

10 YEARS' latest album, "Violent Allies", was released in September 2020 via Mascot Records. The disc was recorded at West Valley Recording Studios in Woodland Hills, California with Grammy-nominated producer Howard Benson, who previously worked on 10 YEARS' 2010 effort, "Feeding The Wolves".

10 YEARS' major label debut, 2005's "The Autumn Effect", featured the single "Wasteland", which topped Billboard's Hot Modern Rock Tracks chart. The follow-up effort, "Division", was also a success, with the single "Beautiful" cracking the Top 10 on Billboard's Hot Mainstream Rock Tracks chart.

10 YEARS' 2017 album, "(How To Live) As Ghosts", earned the band a Top 5 mainstream rock hit in the song "Novacaine", while the LP itself also went Top 5 on the Hard Rock album chart.

