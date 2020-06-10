No Image

PARALYDIUM
"Worlds Beyond"

(Frontiers Music)

01. Eternal Paralydium
02. Within The Sphere
03. Synergy
04. Finding The Paragon
05. Crystal Of Infinity
06. Awakening
07. The Source
08. Into Divinity
09. Seeker Of The Light

RATING: 8/10

Seemingly out of nowhere, PARALYDIUM have conjured one of the melodic metal albums of the year. Armed with the same rhythm section as fellow Swedes' DYNAZTY, who have already dropped an absolute melodic-ripper this year, this band operate on similar territory, but "Worlds Beyond" is a deceptively unconventional beast. Herein, overwrought balladry, ultra-uplifting power metal and dark, brooding tech-prog wizardry all get a fair share of attention, but the resultant blend is far more absorbing than the potential sum of its parts might infer. Opening track "Within The Sphere" is a brilliantly bombastic entry point, but it's one of this record's more straightforward moments: a palate-cleanser, you might say, in preparation for more extravagant flights of fancy. "Synergy" is where PARALYDIUM truly take off, somehow straddling SYMPHONY X-like crunch 'n' precision and the gleaming melodic rock power FM and H.E.A.T., while cleverly avoiding sounding too close to either one.

Vocalist Mikael Sehlin has a highly adaptable voice, which he delivers with a gravelly snarl where necessary, but otherwise with utmost purity of tone. Metal nerds will already know Sehlin from his work with thrashy melo-death crew DEGRADEAD, but this is the kind of classy performance that will draw mainstream ears too. His PARALYDIUM bandmates have certainly provided him with a thrillingly distinctive backdrop, best exemplified by preview single "Finding The Paragon". The song is an absolute gem, with spiraling, proggy keyboards, electro trimmings and an underlying groove that subtly nods toward the post-djent polyrhythmic. "Crystal Of Infinity" repeats the trick, but with greater economy; four minutes of classic prog metal pomp, but continually subverted with elegant production touches and a hazy but unmistakable sheen of futurism.

Whether intentionally or not, there's great potential for "Worlds Beyond" to appeal to as many post-millennial prog fans as it will to THRESHOLD and DREAM THEATER fans. With that refined melodic bent ensuring that every song is eminently memorable and radio-friendly, PARALYDIUM could hardly be criticized for not covering all bases. "Into Divinity" heads even further into the post-djent realm, but still with myriad colossal hooks and much irresistible slickness.

Just in case you're not grinning by the end of the album, closer "Seeker Of The Light" is one of those gargantuan, lighters/phones-in-the-air mega-epic ballads that will pierce the hardest of hearts, with Sehlin a warm and wide-eyed focal point. It's one of numerous deeply satisfying moments on an album that delivers the goods with aplomb while gently suggesting that PARALYDIUM are only just getting started.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).