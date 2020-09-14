No Image

CARNATION
"Where Death Lies"

(Season Of Mist)

01. Iron Discipline
02. Sepulcher of Alteration
03. Where Death Lies
04. Spirit Excision
05. Napalm Ascension
06. Serpent's Breath
07. Malformed Regrowth
08. Reincarnation
09. In Chasms Abysmal

RATING: 8/10

There are insufficient hours in the day to immerse oneself in all of the fantastic death metal being released this year, but CARNATION's second album immediately stands out as a superior creation. 2018's "Chapel Of Abhorrence" was a solid introduction to the Belgians' rampant mix of old-school hooks and infernal churn, but this outstrips it by some margin.

The key to CARNATION's potency lies in their gloriously naturalistic blending of deathly sub-strains. Opener "Iron Discipline" erupts with the belligerent, war-hungry intensity of prime VADER. There are insidious ripples of blackened dissonance woven through the riffs, and a thuggishness to the delivery that owes a significant debt to the ugly end of the early '90s American DM scene. CARNATION are superb songwriters with a lightly worn eccentric streak: "Sepulcher of Alteration" may initially appear to be a textbook death metal banger, but the Belgians never take the obvious route to a dynamic payoff, switching from a punishing, UNLEASHED-like assault to lurching, skewed doom-death riffs that reek of "Covenant"-era MORBID ANGEL.

"Where Death Lies" takes its cues from extreme thrash, rattling along at a breakneck pace, before bringing the old-school hammer down at a crushing mid-pace, spiraling off into wild grooves and bursts of maxed-out violence. That ability to switch tempos with exquisite fluidity underpins most of these songs: from the gritty and grinding "Spirit Excision" to the icily melodic but intermittently vicious "Serpent's Breath", CARNATION are not so much slaves to death metal's primitive values as they are masters of its endlessly malleable spirit. There are certainly lots of death metal bands following more adventurous and subversive routes to brutal glory, but there's something particularly thrilling about hearing the genre being subtly but unmistakably reshaped to fit this band's ferociously focused but ever-so-slightly peculiar musical vision.

Or, if you would rather just have the cold, hard facts: "Where Death Lies" is a smart and distinctive death metal record that will almost certainly smash your face in.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).