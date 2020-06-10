No Image

MAGNUS KARLSSON'S FREE FALL
"We Are The Night"

(Frontiers Music)

01. Hold Your Fire
02. Kingdom Falls
03. We Are The Night
04. Queen Of Fire
05. Dreams And Scars
06. All The Way To The Stars
07. One By One
08. Under The Black Star
09. Temples And Towers
10. Don't Walk Away
11. On My Way Back To Earth
12. Far From Over

RATING: 8/10

Hats off, as they say, to MAGNUS KARLSSON. The Swede already has plenty on his plate, what with being lead guitarist for PRIMAL FEAR and routinely charged with putting together projects for FRONTIERS MUSIC, the recent ALLEN/OLZON album included. In fact, it's impressive that Karlsson has found the time to revisit his FREE FALL project, which has produced two previous albums, 2013's self-titled debut and 2015's "Kingdom Of Rock". You may applaud the metal gods for allowing him to complete a third installment, because "We Are The Night" is easily the finest of the three and arguably the most straightforwardly thrilling thing Karlsson has ever put his name to. As with its predecessors, this was performed almost entirely by its titular creator, but with a variety of esteemed contemporary hard rock and metal vocalists pitching in to sing their heads off. It's a simple formula, and here it works brilliantly.

Musically speaking, "We Are The Night" is a grandiose and sonically immaculate heavy metal record, with dense layers of symphonic bombast and an almost comical number of great melodies. "Hold Your Fire" sets the scene with a no-holds-barred explosion of precise, six-string wizardry from Karlsson, but while there is plenty of prime shred on offer here, the songs reign supreme. It helps that "We Are The Night" is graced by the presence of the ever-underrated TONY MARTIN on the spectacular trad-tech anthemry of "Temples And Towers" and the opulent doom of closer "Far From Over". Aside from enabling ageing music journalists to remind everyone how brilliant (four out of five of) Martin's albums with BLACK SABBATH were, his self-evident chemistry with Karlsson's playing and songwriting is a real joy to behold.

Similarly, metalheads with a taste for incredible singers will already know that BATTLE BEAST's Noora Louhimo is one of the greatest metal vocalists of the last decade: here, she revels in the theatrical pomp of "Queen Of Fire", a monstrous power ballad that allows the Finn to fully let her extraordinary voice rip. Elsewhere, current RITCHIE BLACKMORE'S RAINBOW frontman Ronnie Romero demonstrates his effortless class on the misty-eyed but muscular "One By One", and Renan Zonta (from Frontiers Music's ELECTRIC MOB) stakes a strong claim to be a modern great on "Dreams And Scars" and "Kingdom Falls"; both deceptively intricate and multi-layered affairs, with hooks by the busload. Not content with playing every instrument except the drums (which are flawlessly executed by Anders Köllerfors, also a member of Karlsson's STARBREAKER project), our hero even pulls off two strong vocal performances of his own. The zingy, alt-tinged "Don't Walk Away" is particularly impactful, with the guitarist hitting a soulful vocal sweet spot. Meanwhile, scalp-removing instrumental "On My Way Back To Earth" will have fans of blurred-finger showboating salivating (and the rest of us banging our heads).

A powerful and memorable record from one of modern, melodic metal's unsung heroes, "We Are The Night" is an unexpected treat and well worth staying up late for.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).