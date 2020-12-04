No Image

MOLLO RILLA
"Viva El Camino"

(Seeing Red)

01. The Raven
02. El Camino
03. Night Fang
04. Pendulum
05. Lock & Load
06. Mike Angelo
07. Let Go Pt. 1
08. Bliss
09. Rage the Day
10. Let Go Pt. 2

RATING: 8/10

One of stranger phenomena of recent times has been the ongoing popularity of incredibly boring hard rock bands. No need to name names: you either know what I mean, or you actually quite like NICKELBACK. That's fine. But for those of us who would rather be strangled with our own intestines than ever hear Scott Stapp's voice again, there are numerous exciting and, dare I say it, original alternatives on offer. For example, MOLLO RILLA would be an invigorating shot in the arm in any year, but given current circumstances, the Ohio quartet's second full-length feels like a gift from the alt-rock gods.

Superficially, you will hear all manner of nods to FAITH NO MORE, SYSTEM OF A DOWN, QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE and other seminal eccentrics in these songs. But "Viva El Camino" audibly seeks to create its own little world, and the way that MOLLO RILLA switch effortlessly from micro-genre to micro-genre, while always sounding like themselves, makes this an endlessly rewarding and obscenely entertaining 40 minutes. They have a winning way with crushing riffs, too: someone in this band is a massive HELMET fan, but their devotion to Page Hamilton comes shrouded in kaleidoscopic, cracked-clown looseness, as frontman Marco Ciofani weaves unhinged nursery rhymes around the riffs and grooves.

Opener "The Raven" and recent single "Rage the Day" are particularly potent examples of MOLLO RILLA's oddball approach. These songs are ridiculously anthemic and full of memorable hooks, and yet the execution and the subsequent atmosphere are unmistakably unorthodox. The biggest surprise of all is that "Viva El Camino" hangs together perfectly, its creators' identity never in doubt, but with a mischievous disregard for doing the obvious.

"Night Fang" combines a hip-hop vocal attack with lurching, noise rock and spooky, gothic keys; "Lock & Load" is a short, sharp burst of amphetamine cow-punk; "Mike Angelo" is an oasis of noirish, syrupy blues; "Let Go Pt. 1" is psychedelic desert rock with a B-movie horror heart; "Bliss" is a sinister, slow-motion surf rock ballad that reeks of cheap tequila and regret. Throughout it all, MOLLO RILLA sound like a band with a singular vision and a total commitment to seeing it through. In a sane world, they would swiftly become superstars. Oh well.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).