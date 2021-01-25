No Image

ACCEPT
"Too Mean To Die"

(Nuclear Blast)

01. Zombie Apocalypse
02. Too Mean To Die
03. Overnight Sensation
04. No Ones Master
05. The Undertaker
06. Sucks To Be You
07. Symphony Of Pain
08. The Best Is Yet To Come
09. How Do We Sleep
10. Not My Problem
11. Samson And Delilah

RATING: 8/10

At the risk of enraging a handful of purists, the original ACCEPT era definitely didn't produce a run of albums as strong and as consistent as the one the Germans have been on over the last decade. Okay, so virtually no one is capable of topping "Restless and Wild", but since the release of 2010's "Blood of the Nations", ACCEPT have simply clicked back into an imperious, contemporary gear, delivering a ridiculous number of gleaming, new anthems in the process. "Stalingrad", "Blind Rage" and "The Rise of Chaos" were all strong records, and thrillingly heavy ones too, with Andy Sneap's ever-razor-sharp production keeping everything sonically in the present day. It comes as no surprise, then, that "Too Mean to Die" is more of the same, and in the best way possible.

The formula remains the same, but perhaps with a little added ferocity to reflect the shitty times we live in. Frankly, it's hard to tell, because after an ominous, doomy intro, "Zombie Apocalypse" delivers the German heavy metal goods, and the listener is instantly snapped into the same grandiose but goofy world that ACCEPT made their own 40 years ago. Having a dig at the world's screen-addicted undead might not be the most startlingly original subject matter for a song in 2021, but it's got a massive chorus and, you know, it's called "Zombie Apocalypse". This is no place for cynicism. ACCEPT are the real thing and you either answer the call or you don't.

The hits keep coming, just as they always did. The title track is a none-more-classic speed metal ripper, replete with Wolf Hoffman's expected fret-melting wizardry, and a deliciously unhinged vocal from Mark Tornillo. "Overnight Sensation" and "Sucks To Be You" fulfil the band's hard rock obligations; as irresistibly straightforward as you might expect, each boasts a chorus fit for stadiums and provides a neat reminder that ACCEPT were always the missing link between AC/DC and JUDAS PRIEST. As if anyone needed another reason to love them. Elsewhere, "The Undertaker" brings some shlock horror vibes to the proceedings, via gnarly, brooding sludge rock riffing and some ornate, symphonically inclined detours; "The Best Is Yet To Come" is a stirring but melancholy ballad with hazy shades of prog; "Not My Problem" is a snotty, blues rock spring to the finish; the instrumental "Samson And Delilah" offers a stately procession through sandblasted tombs, with Hoffmann letting rip, every fader set to "epic as hell."

And yes, it's worth restating: this is ACCEPT's fifth genuinely great studio album in a row. Nostalgia dictates that the old classics will always be the band's most revered creations, but in terms of building a new and equally enduring legacy, this 21st century incarnation have yet to place a foot wrong. Real heavy metal performed by experts, what more does anyone really need?

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).