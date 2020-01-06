No Image

OCEANS
"The Sun and The Cold"

(Nuclear Blast)

01. The Sun and The Cold
02. We Are The Storm
03. Dark
04. Paralyzed
05. Take The Crown
06. Shadows
07. Legions Arise
08. Polaris
09. Truth Served Force Fed
10. Water Rising
11. Hope

RATING: 7.5/10

Kicking the year off with a dizzying rush of gloom, OCEANS must be one of the most distinctive new bands to get a major push from a big label in 2020. Signed to Nuclear Blast after a smattering of low-key releases and a flurry of online attention, the German/Austrian crew have existed for less than two years, and yet there is something timeless and instantly admirable about the sound they showcase on this remarkable debut. Whether or not the slightly clumsy tag "post-death metal" will ever catch on is up for debate, but "The Sun and The Cold" certainly eschews the vast majority of tried and tested formulae in its pursuit of new ways to channel heartbreak and fury.

That said, there are undeniable shades of AMORPHIS evident in the opening title track, and fans of KATATONIA, mid-period PARADISE LOST and recent INSOMNIUM will undoubtedly find plenty of familiar elements to embrace. But these are not typical songs and OCEANS are not a typical European dark metal band: even at their catchiest, on the anthemic "We Are The Storm" and recent single "Paralyzed", melodies are insidious rather than showy and proggy dynamics are used sparingly. At their heaviest, as on the monstrous march of "Dark", blastbeats and deathly churn are as fundamental to the OCEANS experience as the more fragile, melancholy elegance of the album's gentler moments.

The oddest thing about "The Sun and The Cold" is the intermittent intrusion of subtle but unmistakable '90s alternative rock and nu-metal vibes: "Take The Crown" is particularly redolent of that whole era, but OCEANS' underlying grit and adherence to modern levels of heaviness just about rescue it from sounding like a STAIND deep cut. Elsewhere, that jarring aesthetic shift is employed with greater finesse, and the resultant hybrid is genuinely exciting, imbuing the likes of "Shadows" and "Truth Served Force Fed" with an almost old school sense of urgency. Elsewhere, "Water Rising" is the album's most startling curveball; a warped waltz with a menacing undertow, it ebbs and flows with malicious swagger and an unhinged vocal from the otherwise resolutely on-point (and excellently named) Timo Rotten. Closing track, "Hope", provides a suitably grim and gripping climax, as clattering rhythms and chiming post-rock guitars collide.

While "The Sun and The Cold" is not a perfect debut, and certain songs suggest a mild fogginess of vision, first albums as assured, idiosyncratic and sonically huge as this are few and far between. In terms of potential, OCEANS could easily be the next big thing.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).