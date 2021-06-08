No Image

MR. BUNGLE
"The Night They Came Home"

(Ipecac)

01. Won't You Be My Neighbor (Fred Rogers cover)
02. Anarchy Up Your Anus
03. Raping Your Mind
04. Bungle Grind
05. Methematics
06. Hell Awaits/Summer Breeze (SLAYER/SEALS & CROFTS medley/cover)
07. Eracist
08. World Up My Ass (CIRCLE JERKS cover)
09. Glutton For Punishment
10. Hypocrites/Habla Español O Muere (S.O.D. cover)
11. Spreading The Thighs Of Death
12. Loss For Words
13. Sudden Death
14. Loss Of Control (VAN HALEN cover)

RATING: 9/10

MR. BUNGLE is without a doubt one of the metal world's most bizarre and eccentric musical entities. Following 20 years of inactivity, during which time the act's key members further explored their own musical journeys, the band ended its hiatus with the 2020 release of "The Raging Wrath of the Easter Bunny Demo", a reimagined take on the act's first, 1986 demo. The talented unit's Halloween 2020 streaming special, "The Night They Came Home", showcases performances of songs from the aforementioned album, spiced with interesting cameos (including Henry Rollins of BLACK FLAG, Josh Homme of QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE and KYUSS, Buzz Osbourne of the MELVINS, Eric Andre and Brian Posehn), several covers and more. Ipecac Recordings has immortalized the incredible evening with the nearly two-hour film, which is available in various formats including VHS.

While the CD portion features remastered audio, the film itself showcases MR. BUNGLE's performance, Neil Hamburger's opening set, three official music videos ("Raping Your Mind", "Eracist" and "Sudden Death"), as well as extended behind-the-scenes footage. Sure, the genre-bending ensemble has been known for playing hopscotch between disco, avant-garde, ska, jazz, funk and more, but as guitarist Trey Spruance states in the interview portion early in the film, those styles were essentially additional limbs that grew from the tree rooted solidly in the soul of heavy metal. The material from that early demo proves this point, and the rebirth of those songs are given the royal treatment as Spruance, bassist Trevor Dunn and notorious vocalist Mike Patton are joined by ANTHRAX guitarist Scott Ian and former SLAYER drummer Dave Lombardo, both of whom seem to be permanent MR. BUNGLE members now.

"It's metal to us," Patton reflects about the band's earliest music, which they wrote when they were 15 and 16-year-old kids. "But what I've realized over the years is that it kind of isn't. It's more like Laurel and Hardy death metal as opposed to real metal." Patton's self-assessment is on point. The bookends, the stylings and the banter within the film highlight MR. BUNGLE's marriage of metal and comedy. But the comedic element isn't just lowbrow humor, although that element is there. The comedic value is deeper, entailing something that's clever and sublime.

The streamed concert was filmed in their Eureka, California stomping grounds — in the Eureka Public Library, to be precise. Eureka is the small Northern California logging municipality where the members of MR. BUNGLE grew up. The proper set begins with the "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" theme song, which is delivered with a smooth quirkiness and punctuated with moments of heavy metal thunder. MR. BUNGLE's absurd kind of humor isn't necessarily always comedically funny, but there is something appealingly disturbing about it. MR. BUNGLE's eccentricities are of course ample and in-your-face; however, the overall musical format is clearly thrash metal, with generous portions of classic heavy metal and punk thrown in for good measure. Who else could cover SLAYER's "Hell Awaits", break right into SEALS AND CROFTS's "Summer Breeze" and do so in a way that somehow makes sense?

Considering how long Lombardo has been working with Dunn and Patton, as well as the obvious personal chemistry amongst the members, including Scott Ian, on display in the film, we might be blessed with an enduring heavy metal-based incarnation of MR. BUNGLE. Whatever the case may be, "The Night They Came Home" is an incredibly bizarre and extraordinarily creative thrash metal album.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).