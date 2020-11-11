No Image

WARFECT
"Spectre Of Devastation"

(Napalm)

01. Spectre Of Devastation
02. Pestilence
03. Rat King
04. Left to Rot
05. Hail Caesar
06. Into the Fray
07. Colossal Terror
08. Witch Burner
09. Dawn of the Red

RATING: 8/10

It's probably a coincidence, but let's go with it: just as thrash metal flourished amid the Cold War paranoia of the Reagan era, so 2020's innumerable horrors seem to have pushed the genre to fresh heights. WARFECT have been snarling and slashing their way through underground territory for over a decade now, but this sounds like just the kind of unequivocal elbow to the eyeball that the Swedes need to establish themselves as a major force. Just as recent albums by the likes of SHRAPNEL, ORMSKRIK and HOLYCIDE have bolstered the notion of yet another thrash renaissance, so "Spectre of Devastation" violently bridges the divide between old-school ethos and new school sonics, with aggression and melody shoved to the forefront with equal fortitude.

Put more simply, this fucking rips. From the opening battery of "Pestilence" onwards, WARFECT's simple but devastating formula hits the target. This is pure, red-blooded thrash metal to a great degree, but as much as the fastest moments recall the psychotic intensity of early KREATOR, SODOM and ONSLAUGHT, there's also a depth and maturity on display that feels closer in spirit to THE HAUNTED and, well, recent KREATOR. WARFECT also know how to weave some death metal riffs into their all-out, blood-splattered tapestry: "Colossal Terror", in particular, gleefully betrays a foam-mouthed debt to POSSESSED, while the brooding, black-hearted title track could be some bug-eyed cousin of SLAYER's "Seasons in the Abyss". Elsewhere, the anthemic and endearingly knuckleheaded "Hail Caesar" combines the expected speed-freakery with some churning, hard rock vibes, while "Left to Rot" edges into more adventurous pastures, with doomy atmospheres and a hint of blackened grandeur.

More importantly, WARFECT have written some distinctive and memorable songs here, blending different strains of thrash to form something undeniably familiar but stupidly exciting, nonetheless. "Witch Burner" is going to cause an outbreak of dangerous driving, for a start: nearly six minutes of high-octane, berserker thrash, it's the kind of song that you can guarantee will be played even faster live, at which point someone will upturn their beer on your head and stamp on your ankle. The only downside to the situation is that the closing "Dawn of the Red" doesn't push the adrenalin quite as far into the red, despite being a near-perfect thrash metal song. But if one sequencing misfire is the only thing about an album that doesn't rule harder than an Egyptian pharaoh, WARFECT must be doing everything else right. In a great year for thrash, this is yet another gem.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).