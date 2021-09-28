No Image

KK'S PRIEST
"Sermons Of The Sinner"

(Explorer1 Music Group/EX1)

01. Incarnation
02. Hellfire Thunderbolt
03. Sermons Of The Sinner
04. Sacerdote Y Diablo
05. Raise Your Fists
06. Brothers Of The Road
07. Metal Through And Through
08. Wild And Free
09. Hail For The Priest
10. Return Of The Sentinel

RATING: 7/10

Heavy metal and its numerous sub-genres simply wouldn't exist were it not for the thunderous music of certain pioneering bands like JUDAS PRIEST. The unit's classic twin guitar icons Glenn Tipton and K.K. Downing have provided inspiration for countless followers with their rip-roaring riffs, impassioned melodies, inspirational dual-guitar work and jaw-dropping trade-off solos. Nothing lasts forever, however, and Downing parted ways with PRIEST 10 years ago, spending the better part of that time away from the rigors of being in a serious recording and touring band. But in the last few years, Downing felt the fire return, and after a decade of significant absence, the heavy metal hero returns with KK'S PRIEST, a project that pays homage to the guitarist's storied past and contribution to heavy metal.

Downing isn't the only familiar face from the legacy that is JUDAS PRIEST, though. KK'S PRIEST also boasts the talents of vocalist extraordinaire Tim "Ripper" Owens, who joined PRIEST in 1996 and recorded two studio albums with the legendary act — 1997's "Jugulator" and 2001's "Demolition" — prior to PRIEST reuniting with Rob Halford in 2003. The unit is rounded out by guitarist A.J. Mills (HOSTILE), drummer Sean Elg (DEATHRIDERS, CAGE) and bassist Tony Newton (VOODOO SIX). The quintet emerges with its debut full-length album, "Sermons Of The Sinner". The effort proves to be both a pleasant surprise and a bit of a letdown.

The project's moniker is overt enough to let us know that Downing isn't shy in boasting about his history, nor is he hiding the fact that the new band is an extension of the spirit of JUDAS PRIEST. And that spirit doesn't feel as though it has been rekindled as any kind of forced throw-back or cash-grab. The sounds are familiar, authentic and moving. Songs like "Metal Through And Through" are powerful and triumphant, to be sure, so much so that one can look past the excessively cheesy lyrics. "Hellfire Thunderbolt" is just as raucous as its name suggests. Elsewhere, "Wild And Free" is busy, dizzying, focused and memorable all at once. At its worst, though, KK'S PRIEST has the feel of a PRIEST tribute act. The obvious weak links are fortunately few and far between, but definitely present on the absolutely embarrassing metal pride song "Brothers Of The Road".

The mighty JUDAS PRIEST reared its ugly head half a century ago. It's great to see that they're firing on all cylinders, and that key, longtime, departed guitarist K.K. Downing has revitalized his career with his new project. A project that is more than just a little reminiscent of the mighty PRIEST, and rightfully so since he helped make that band what it is. Some of the well-publicized inner conflicts involving Downing's departure and absence from JUDAS PRIEST have been unfortunate, but any way you cut it, the legendary heavy metal guitarist has returned with an enjoyable album that is undeniably true to the essence of classic heavy metal and JUDAS PRIEST.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).