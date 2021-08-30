No Image

IRON MAIDEN
"Senjutsu"

(Parlophone / Warner)

Disc one:
01. Senjutsu
02. Stratego
03. The Writing on the Wall
04. Lost In A Lost World
05. Days Of Future Past
06. The Time Machine

Disc two:
01. Darkest Hour
02. Death Of The Celts
03. The Parchment
04. Hell On Earth

RATING: 9/10

IMO a legitimate, valid case can be made for the assertion that IRON MAIDEN is the greatest heavy metal band of all time. Six years have passed since the release of the English band's last album, 2015's "The Book of Souls", and the legendary act returns now to close the longest gap between albums with "Senjutsu", an ambitious double album. In short, the album is absolutely magnificent. It's one that remains true to the band's core sound while simultaneously facilitating the band's ongoing, unyielding musical curiosity and creativity.

True to the band members' recent public claims, "Senjutsu" includes some material that will surely surprise many longtime listeners. The opening, title track, for instance, projects a downtrodden, dreary energy atypical of the triumphant heavy metal band. It's hard hitting and enjoyable but very distant from IRON MAIDEN's familiar sound. The synths lend to the darker aura, and drummer Nicko McBrain's tribal crawl creates an unsettling tension hinting at but never actually offering release.

Thoughtful sequencing augments the album's experience. In this case, the title track's tension is broken by the second track, "Stratego". This song is ripe with that ever-so-characteristic IRON MAIDEN gallop, helmed by the rhythm section of McBrain and bassist extraordinaire Steve Harris, and driven by the adroit work of guitarists Dave Murray, Janick Gers and Adrian Smith. While the one and only Bruce Dickinson is known for his over-the-top, soaring pipes, as he has aged, he hasn't lost the power and command in his voice by any means. It's more the case that he appropriately colors the songs, matching calmness and intensity accordingly. As such, his monstrous voice is suggestive and teasing throughout "Stratego", only coming to full bloom during the song's massive chorus.

The featured single and video for "The Writing On The Wall" has brought the song and album considerable attention. But it was a curious choice considering the bold move to embrace some pseudo country elements, which are tastefully and playfully tapped into, but the song is lackluster overall. To be clear, this measure of quality is relative, for the track is still head and shoulders above the bulk of what we hear today in the realm of heavy metal.

IRON MAIDEN is regularly self-referential throughout "Senjutsu", but not in a pejorative way. These winks toward the past tie things together holistically. "The Parchment" is clearly reminiscent of "Powerslave" regarding the high energy and Middle Eastern-style melodies. It's one of several Steve Harris written songs on the album that start off with softer, acoustic intros. Each one of these is distinct, however, and these intros are merely similar compositional units that make sense within the scope of Harris's increasingly cinematic songwriting approach. The latter quarter of "The Parchment" is quite exhilarating, though it takes too long to arrive at that point so late in the song.

"Senjutsu" is a musical marathon exceeding 82 minutes and divided into 10 songs. Considering that the regular nature of verse-chorus-verse is thrown out the window, it's difficult to connect with some songs, even after repeated listening sessions. But with that said, there is so much detailed, nuanced material to enjoy that numerous full play-throughs seem mandatory. "Senjutsu" truly is a "grower," so to speak. Will today's short-attention-span listeners have the patience for it?  We'll have to wait and see, but longtime fans, younger ones and curious onlookers alike would be wise to pick the album up. "Senjutsu" is a modern gem from one of the greatest heavy metal bands ever, if not the absolute greatest.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).