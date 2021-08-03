No Image

NYTT LAND
"Ritual"

(Napalm)

01. Ritual
02. The Fires of Ragnarok
03. The Birth of a Shaman
04. Dead Man's Dance
05. U-Gra
06. Gróttasöngr
07. Svartravn
08. Blood Of The North

RATING: 7.5/10

As much as the phrase "each to their own" has been co-opted to justify people having shit taste in music, it's always good to be fair. NYTT LAND do not play any kind of rock or metal music, instead channeling their Siberian roots into a dark strain of atmospheric, ambient and primarily acoustic folk. If you're not a massive fan of throat-singing, mouth harp and people banging twigs together, you may politely take your leave.

Meanwhile, people have been going absolutely nuts for bands like WARDRUNA and HEILUNG over the last few years. And rightly so, because when heavy music finds itself in a commercial cul-de-sac, the underground always finds new avenues to pursue. This vague gaggle of like-minded ensembles can hardly be labelled as a scene, so fundamental is isolation to each one's evolution, but they each possess the ability to make strange, hypnotic music that, for any number reasons, clearly resonates with a lot of metalheads.

NYTT LAND have been around for many years, and while their signing to Napalm Records is a great move for the label, "Ritual" sounds like the work of a band with few mainstream intentions. No clumsy cover versions of rock anthems here: instead, this is a deeply absorbing journey through frostbitten forests—and not the usual Norwegian ones. As most of us will never have been abandoned in the Siberian woods and preyed on by troubled spirits, it is hard to know how precisely and authentically NYTT LAND are conjuring the vibrations of their ancient home soil, but just as WARDRUNA have elegantly tapped into the universal unknowable, so the likes of "The Fires of Ragnarok" and "Dead Man's Dance" have the potential to deliver a feeling beyond words, even if you're not three bong hits down and circling the pizza-hole.

There are moments when a throbbing, rock 'n' roll undercurrent bubbles up from the depths and gives "Ritual" an ephemeral air of modernity, but in every other respect this is a transportive hallucination: echoes of a still breathing past, wafted across the tundra in our direction. If, indeed, tundra is the right word.

Just this once, "each to their own" seems appropriate. Don't come looking for riffs. Just bring an open mind and some really thick fleece mittens.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).