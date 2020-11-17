No Image

KILLER BE KILLED
"Reluctant Hero"

(Nuclear Blast)

01. Deconstructing Self-Destruction
02. Dream Gone Bad
03. Left Of Center
04. Inner Calm From Outer Storms
05. Filthy Vagabond
06. From A Crowded Wound
07. The Great Purge
08. Comfort From Nothing
09. Animus
10. Dead Limbs
11. Reluctant Hero

RATING: 8/10

Supergroups oftentimes grab headlines because they're obviously enticing — on paper, anyway. But the potential of what could be, more often than not, falls short of the mark for a variety of reasons. Back in 2014, however, KILLER BE KILLED broke that mold with its self-titled debut album by hitting the high watermarks of what the component members have reached creatively with their separate, main outfits. The collective now returns with an equally impressive sophomore effort: "Reluctant Hero".

Expectations are inevitably high when discussing a band that boasts Max Cavalera (SOULFLY, CAVALERA CONSPIRACY, ex-SEPULTURA), MASTODON's Troy Sanders and THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN's Greg Puciato to its name. If that veritable list of "who's who" in heavy music wasn't enough, the unit is now joined by none other than CONVERGE's drummer Ben Koller. Each luminary brings his own unique strengths to the table, and their talents merge together into a coherent whole that sounds unlike the output typical of the members' main bands. Perhaps a reason that KILLER BE KILLED proves to be a creative success, unlike many other supergroups, is because the ensemble allows each frontman to make an impact on every song in their own distinct ways.

KILLER BE KILLED starts off on the right foot with "Deconstructing Self-Destruction", a song that rides the crest of a riff that's reminiscent of the mighty SEPULTURA. That riff is the foundation upon which Sanders's introspective, soaring vocals are juxtaposed with Cavalera's rabid, biting vocals as well as Puciato's soulful, nasally voice. The trappings of metal are clearly evident throughout, but on this track and elsewhere, there's an unshakable sense of hard rock conciseness at hand. And there's unquestionably an affinity for pop music choruses shining through "Reluctant Hero", especially on a track like "Dream Gone Bad".

"Filthy Vagabond" stands apart from the rest of the songs with more pronounced punk rock and hardcore qualities. The dichotomy of Cavalera's barking with the melodic vocals of both Sanders and Puciato creates a likable "good cop/bad cop" dynamic that suits the song well and is present throughout the bulk of "Reluctant Hero". Later, "From A Crowded Wound"'s opening chunky riff makes its mark from the get-go. This seven-minute-long song stands out as the album's highlight, and is ripe with numerous climactic, evocative moments.

"Reluctant Hero" is an 11-song effort that's well worth the time of these musicians' fans. It isn't flawless, and it probably won't have extensive staying power. But it's an interesting creative expression that's satisfying and certainly atypical to the majority of what's popular in heavy music these days.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).