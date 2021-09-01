No Image

WHARFLURCH
"Psychedelic Realms Ov Hell"

(Personal)

01. Celestial Mycelium
02. Stoned Ape Apocalypse
03. Abandoning Reality
04. Phantasmagorical Fumes
05. Bog Body Boletus
06. Psychedelic Realms Ov Hell

RATING: 7.5/10

Despite what you may have heard, old-school death metal never went away. But what a new generation is increasingly discovering is that there are subtly new ways to evoke the sound of a crushing avalanche of blood, guts and existential dread. The most adventurous of these bands are taking the hallucinogenic cosmic death route, and WHARFLURCH are immediately identifiable as among the best of that malevolent group.

"Psychedelic Realms Ov Hell" does exactly as promised, dragging death metal down into some vile, swampy hinterland where the rules of physics no longer apply and comprehension is measured in units of psilocybin. Rooted in doomy tempos and the gutter-level sludge of the terminally de-tuned, every one of these six paeans to bog-sucking oblivion conjures perverse mental images and the pungent stench of supernatural dread. But there's more to the skull-shattering likes of "Stoned Ape Apocalypse" and "Bog Body Boletus" than pithy song titles and an oppressive stampede of caveman riffs: WHARFLURCH pepper their cacophony with eerie synths and the skewed sonic trappings of cinematic horror, leading to an even greater sense that these miscreants are drinking from some terrible well of lysergic devilry.

For those looking for more mind-bending post-death experimentation in a BLOOD INCANTATION or VOIDCEREMONY vein, WHARFLURCH certainly exhibit a similar desire to distort and confound, but "Psychedelic Realms Ov Hell" is no slave to progress. Instead, the Floridian crew have struck upon the ideal combination of lobotomized brutality and acid-fried exploration. "Abandoning Reality" is the most effective demonstration of their mischievous instincts: a largely straightforward death metal song, it pounds and pummels like the scabbed fists of some psychotic but uncomprehending mutant oppressor, before veering off on a synapse-tweaking prog-death detour with guitars panning wildly from speaker to speaker. Similarly, the closing title track is so gloriously whacked-out and unhinged that it would be easy to miss the visceral excellence of WHARFLURCH's riffs and the deliciously old-school attack that underpins them. There is method in the madness, and the madness is real. For those who cheered when death metal got weird, this is another mandatory trip to the brain.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).