No Image

WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM
"Primordial Arcana"

(Relapse)

1. Mountain Magick
2. Spirit of Lightning
3. Through Eternal Fields
4. Primal Chasm (Gift of Fire)
5. Underworld Aurora
6. Masters of Rain and Storm
7. Eostre
8. Skyclad Passage

RATING: 8/10

Pacific Northwest black metal collective WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM have spent the last two decades firmly establishing themselves as a musical force isolated from the majority of scene politics and accepted imagery. Their fairly minimalist approach to non-musical aesthetics and live performance forcefully keeps focus exactly on their music. The brother duo of Aaron (drums/percussion/keyboards/vocals) and Nathan Weaver (lead vocals/guitars) — alongside a revolving door of various musicians throughout the band's existence — long ago established themselves as generators of engrossing black metal that is overloaded with riffs and atmosphere. Their latest record, "Primordial Arcana", has proven to be well worth the wait since the release of 2017's "Thrice Woven".

The album begins with a fierce outpouring of black metal cacophony. Using "Mountain Magick"'s opening burst to reinforce their abilities to administer a strong aural pummeling. Aaron Weaver has long been one of the more underappreciated drummers in extreme metal, and his abilities to juggle a blackened double-bass attack with arena-level drum fills help power what would have been a fiery opening salvo even with a lesser hand behind the kit. Nathan Weaver's guitar tones are as warm as ever, and his raspy vocals just add to the ethereal atmosphere generated by the group's musicianship, which is also bolstered here by guitarist/vocalist Kody Keyworth, returning for his second album with the group.

Once they have established their ability to deliver fire, WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM takes the listener on a winding musical journey in search of other elements, continuing to deliver great rewards throughout. Folk-metal indulgence powers tracks such as "Spirit of Lightning" and "Underworld Aurora", earning their otherworldly titles. The former is powered by an engaging combination of traditional stringed instrumentation, discordant electric riffs and Nathan Weaver's haunting whispered rasps. The latter augments those aspects of the group's sound with chants, tribal drumming, more guttural growls and screams, and a beautifully layered stack of Aaron Weaver's synth keyboard work, whose effort with that instrumentation also stands out gorgeously on the melodic death/doom trudge of "Through Eternal Fields".

The trio adeptly locks into a mosh-worthy mid-tempo groove while maintaining the aura they build throughout the rest of the album. "Primal Chasm (Gift of Fire)" is a showcase of the many musical paths that WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM explores, anchored by a powerful guitar groove that encourages steady headbanging before Nathan Weaver comes in for another bombastic barrage of drum-pummeling and fills. That drumming power also fuels the ten-minute journey that is "Masters of Rain and Storm", along with the most venomous riffs and grunts of the record.

The atmosphere and power generated by WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM has been undeniable since early in their recorded output, and here on "Primordial Arcana" the trio's current incarnation proves to be exceedingly capable in every diverse extreme they explore.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).