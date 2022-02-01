No Image

MASS WORSHIP
"Portal Tombs"

(Century Media)

01. Specular Void
02. Portal Tombs
03. Revel in Fear
04. Orcus Mouth
05. Unholy Mass
06. Dunes of Bone
07. Scorched Earth
08. Empyrean Halls
09. Deliverance

RATING: 9/10

Sweden's MASS WORSHIP released one of the finest metal debuts of the last decade. The opening track on that self-titled record began with a riff so monumentally heavy that some of us are still picking bits of skull out of the furniture. The rest of the album was just as good. As a result, "Portal Tombs" has a lot to live up to.

There was something instantly magical about this band's sound: a brutal, white-knuckle midpoint between the blistered left-field hardcore of BREACH, and the buzz-saw bellicosity of Stockholm's seminal death metal scene — it nimbly defies categorization. Second time out, MASS WORSHIP have no real reason to veer off track, and "Portal Tombs" does exactly what it needs to: reinforce how exciting this band are, via an even more crushing and creative batch of songs than the ones on the debut.

In keeping with the previous album's spectacular opening, "Specular Void" is another utterly fearsome statement of intent. Arriving on a slow-fade flurry of tribal drums, it slams and flails forward on a swaggering bulldozer groove, oozing vitriol and existential dread; all underpinned by riffs of audacious brilliance, and propelled along by frontman Claes Nordin's venomous roar. The title track is even heavier, as the pace drops slightly for diversions into harrowing, discordant sludge that emerge from the overpowering squall of MASS WORSHIP's collective forward thrust. Once again, they sound quite unlike anyone else and yet there is something elemental and ageless flickering at the heart of the storm. A gleeful distortion of death metal tropes, "Revel in Fear" stirs up a monochrome blur of percussive violence and myopic churn; the lurching, schizophrenic "Orcus Mouth" is mutant noise rock on steroids enshrouded in a black fog of cavernous reverb. Semi-instrumental "Unholy Mass" offers a slight change of pace, with its tense but inexorable slow-build and final, juddering payoff, while "Dunes of Bone" evokes rolling waves of mortal debris via a sinister, sustained rumble and jagged shards of syncopated riffing. The album's most cheerfully violent moment, "Scorched Earth" is all post-punk pounding and machine-gun kicks founded on yet another irresistible groove; in contrast, "Empyrean Halls" wallows in the insidious creep of slower tempos, with an air of Lovecraft-ian horror seeping through its languid, toxic onslaught.

And if all of that doesn't sate your appetite for being soundly bludgeoned, the closing "Deliverance" almost certainly will. A stately, imperious crawl through untold horrors, it takes seven blissfully excruciating minutes to make its (presumably) nihilistic point, with just a hint of sobering melody filtering through cracks in this band's armored, sonic façade. Like everything else on "Portal Tombs", it noisily proclaims MASS WORSHIP to be one of the most unique and enthralling metal bands on the planet right now. Again.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).