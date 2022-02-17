No Image

Pike vs. The Automaton
"Pike Vs. The Automaton"

(MNRK Heavy)

01. Abusive
02. Throat Cobra
03. Trapped In A Midcave
04. Epoxia
05. Land
06. Alien Slut Mum
07. Apollyon
08. Acid Test Zone
09. Latin American Geological Formation
10. Leaving the Wars of Woe

RATING: 8.5/10

It is a certified Heavy Metal Fact that Matt Pike is a badass. From inciting a doom metal revolution that resounds to this day with SLEEP or taking people's scalps off at a more destructive pace with HIGH ON FIRE, the Californian's mastery of The Riff and utmost dedication to rocking out harder than everybody else amount to a powerful legacy. Combined, they amount to more than enough to make most sensible people want to hear his first solo album, and "Pike vs. The Automaton" is practically guaranteed to make all of those people exceptionally happy.

Pike has described this as "a psychedelic rock record that fans of SLEEP and HIGH ON FIRE will enjoy" and he is, as you might hope, entirely correct. For a start, there is plenty here to sate the needs of anyone craving a fix from either of those bands. An opening brace of "Abusive" and "Throat Cobra" makes it plain that part of Pike's motivation for making this record was to scratch a few musical itches denied by onerous pandemic restrictions. In particular, "Throat Cobra" is as belligerent and unstoppable as anything in the HIGH ON FIRE catalogue. It rattles along on a deranged, speed metal D-beat, avowedly punk as fuck but firmly rooted in Pike's acknowledged sonic domain of thunderous, rabid and scruffily epic heavy metal. Meanwhile, those pining for the languorous, sledgehammer psych of SLEEP will find "Trapped In A Midcave" to be a potent substitute. Driven by a princely Pike riff and a wickedly funky, slow-motion strut, it reeks of souped-up mega-bongs and sunstroke.

The real revelations begin with "Land", a meandering, shambolic, acoustic campfire hymn elevated to magical levels by a cameo from MASTODON's Brent Hinds and the syrupy undertow of a Hammond organ, it chimes perfectly with everything we know about Matt Pike, but stripped down to a captivating, mescaline-fueled reverie. To slap listeners awake, recent single "Alien Slut Mum" serves up a scabrous squall of prime Pike riffing with a drugged-out and nightmarish mid-section and bursts of VOIVOD-like dissonance, before the shape-shifting doom-jam sprawl of "Apollyon" steers proceedings into more expansive territory. Another neck-snapping about-face, "Acid Test Zone", is the ugliest thing here; a violent, crusty reminder that psychedelic rock isn't always about posi-vibes and good times. It segues into the astonishing "Latin American Geological Formation" which, despite its knowingly clunky title, ebbs, flows and mutates with lava-like momentum — a tornado of overdriven psycho-doom with the pernicious, post-high blues coursing through its veins.

For all its turbocharged highs, "Pike vs. The Automaton" is undoubtedly a looser and more laidback record than most its instigator's past works. The closing "Leaving the Wars of Woe" is a case in point: 11 towering and turbulent minutes of trippy doom, its glacial gait and hypnotic circularity tap into the same sense of weed-ravaged wonderment that can be found in both of Pike's noted bands, but somehow with even more red-eyed swagger and off-the-rails abandon than either.

For an album that was created in lockdown, "Pike vs. The Automaton" sounds joyously liberated and compromise-free. It also sounds like an unexpected one-off, crying out to be repeated.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).