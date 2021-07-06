No Image

DOMINATION CAMPAIGN
"Onward To Glory"

(Prosthetic)

01. Death Before Dishonour
02. Onward To Glory
03. As Daylight Breaks
04. The Sniper's Gaze
05. A Modern Age Of War
06. Against The Odds
07. Terror From Above
08. The Domination Campaign

RATING: /10

If your day job tends to favor the more-is-more approach, days off are probably best spent taking it easy. Not that PSYCROPTIC frontman Jason Peppiatt has taken the foot of the accelerator for one second with DOMINATION CAMPAIGN, his new project and a(nother) collaboration with PSYCROPTIC guitarist Joe Haley, here playing drums. We are still firmly in death metal territory, but while the better-known Tasmanian extremists are renowned for their technical dexterity, complex arrangements and bewildering feats of brutal derring-do, DOMINATION CAMPAIN is proudly and unapologetically tethered to the old-school flagpole, with all the mid-tempo nastiness and simple, scything hooks that informed the genre's early '90s heyday. As an added bonus, this is a strictly war-obsessed affair, replete with the sound of machine-gun fire, most notably on opener "Death Before Dishonour": an absolute gem that gruffly establishes Peppiatt's manifesto via hammering, BOLT THROWER-esque riffing and deft detours into sledgehammer grooves.

The remaining seven tracks adhere rigidly to the same principle of delivering maximum punch with the minimum of fuss. With such a bruising, maxed-out production, there are occasional glimmers of something more polished and contemporary here, but songs like "Onward To Glory" and "The Sniper's Gaze" are so direct that the spirit of the old school is omnipresent and unmistakable. When DOMINATION CAMPAIGN make a brief but convincing detour into slithering, blackened doom at the start of the genuinely startling "Terror From Above", it suits the record's grim, war-torn aesthetic to a shrapnel-blitzed tee. Similarly, a grand finale of "The Domination Campaign" lurches from neck-snapping riff worship to a murderous onslaught of blastbeats and BENEDICTION-style grind.

Above all else, "Onward To Glory" is Peppiatt's vehicle, and he rides it over the bloody landscapes with the maniacal stamina of a true militant. In particular, his vocals have a scabrous, declamatory tone that would be denied suitable space on a PSYCROPTIC record. Here, he sounds absolutely deranged and hell-bent on ruining everyone's day. Everyone, that is, except fans of gung-ho, grotesque and pretty fucking great death metal.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).