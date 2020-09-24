No Image

SKELETOON
"Nemesis"

(Scarlet)

01. Prelude: Falling Galaxies
02. Brighter Than 1000 Suns
03. Will You Save Us All?
04. Nemesis
05. Starseeker
06. Cold The Night
07. Follow Me Home
08. Wake Up The Fire
09. Il Tramonto Delle Ere
10. Arcana Opera
11. The NerdMetal Superheroes
12. Carry On

RATING: 6.5/10

If you want gritty realism, heavy metal can provide. But if you want escapism of a distinctly ludicrous hue, heavy metal can provide that too, albeit with the necessary caveat that this stuff will really rot your teeth. SKELETOON are unapologetic in their fantasy fervor and melodic cheeriness. They reportedly began life as a HELLOWEEN tribute band, which probably explains their devout adherence to the Germans' upbeat approach, and "Nemesis" will indubitably satisfy those looking for some straightforwardly uplifting power metal — or, as the Italians would have it, "NerdMetal" — madness. This is a sonic realm of superheroes, fantastic beasts, triumphant warriors and obsidian spaceships, with countless nods to comic books and sci-fi that never feel contrived or too eager to please. It's obvious that SKELETOON are keen to plough their own furrow and, four albums in, cement their place as one of European melodic metal's quirkiest acts. Despite some perfunctory moments, "Nemesis" is full of big, bombastic and highly memorable anthems and a refreshing sense of individuality.

The best songs are eminently worth the price of admission and, for reasons unknown, are in a neat mid-album row. "Nemesis" itself is a crunchy, mid-paced melodrama; "Starseeker" is an epic, prog-tinged sprint to glory; "Cold The Night" is a wonderfully overwrought power ballad that would grace any high-camp Broadway show. That trio of gems aside, it's the eight-minute "Arcana Opera" that will linger longest in the memory: taking off at full speed, armed with a gleefully hysterical, octave-mincing chorus and extravagant choral backing vocals, it soon evolves into a grandiose, prog metal concerto, heavy with synths and windswept awe, before returning to another overpowering barrage of posi-vibes and speed metal clatter. Similarly, "The NerdMetal Superheroes" delivers its promised silliness and tons of AOR-friendly sing-along spirit, nudging "Nemesis" into the realms of, oh I don't know, über-cheese? That sounds about right.

Once again, forewarned is forearmed. SKELETOON are here with the specific aim of making metalheads happy, whether by melodic means or just sheer, irrepressible gusto. "Nemesis" is distinctive and rewarding on several levels, but it is plainly not for everyone. If too much happy makes you want to commit murder, perhaps you could avoid this one. For everyone else, this is like a Sunny Delight enema, sent direct from the future. Or whatever.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).